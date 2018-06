Hometown: Calgary, CanadaResides: Santa Monica Mountains, CABlessed with an innate eye for beauty, Andrea has over 15 years of personal and professional design experience. At 36, she has built and sold over 15 custom homes, as well as remodeled multiple residential and commercial propertiesAn avid gardener, homemaker and child-focused philanthropist, Andrea believes that spaces need to function, make sense, and be inviting and comfortable. She lives on a farm just outside of Los Angeles, with her husband, actor Ricky Schroeder, and their four children, three dogs and various farm animals.GET MORE INFO