If You Like This Crappy TV Show, You'll Like This Good One Too

In 2014, 12 American women eager to marry Prince Harry signed up to compete in a reality show called I Wanna Marry "Harry," where, presumably, they’d have the chance to vie for the royal bachelor’s attentions. Instead, contestants were set up with a Prince Harry look-alike. For obvious reasons, the show didn’t make it past the first four episodes. I mean, if you want to “Marry Harry” you probably know what he looks like, right?

Anyway, if you delight in a good case of mistaken identity, you may want to try your hand at Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. The addictive series was co-created by Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston and follows Pete (Giovanni Ribisi), an ex-convict who steals his former cellmate’s identity in an effort to avoid the life he left behind. Season 2 is expected to drop in 2018, so the time to watch is now!