If You Like This Crappy TV Show, You'll Like This Good One Too
Life’s too short to watch bad TV. Instead of re-watching your high school fave for the seventeenth time, branch out and try a series you can binge without guilt (mostly).
Scroll down below to find your next obsession.
If You Like I Wanna Marry "Harry," Try Sneaky Pete
In 2014, 12 American women eager to marry Prince Harry signed up to compete in a reality show called I Wanna Marry "Harry," where, presumably, they’d have the chance to vie for the royal bachelor’s attentions. Instead, contestants were set up with a Prince Harry look-alike. For obvious reasons, the show didn’t make it past the first four episodes. I mean, if you want to “Marry Harry” you probably know what he looks like, right?
Anyway, if you delight in a good case of mistaken identity, you may want to try your hand at Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. The addictive series was co-created by Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston and follows Pete (Giovanni Ribisi), an ex-convict who steals his former cellmate’s identity in an effort to avoid the life he left behind. Season 2 is expected to drop in 2018, so the time to watch is now!
If You Like Pretty Little Liars, Try The Handmaid's Tale
If you’re looking for a compulsive binge-watch (à la Pretty Little Liars) with some substance (and MORE ANSWERS), Hulu’s literary adaptation may be the series for you. Like its ABC Family counterpart, The Handmaid’s Tale follows a group of women who feel trapped within a life they did not choose, constantly seeking answers and trying to find a way out. There’s no “A” in Gilead, but there’s plenty of cruel oppressors and unforeseen twists to fill your drama-quota
If you like Famous in Love, Try Bojack Horseman
Freeform’s Bella Thorne-led Hollywood drama, Famous in Love, is a true gift to humanity, but if the love triangles (and rectangles, and hexagons) get to be too much, tune into Netflix’s Bojack Horseman. Like the teen series, Bojack follows the lives of show biz professionals in L.A.; unlike Famous in Love, the Netflix dramedy centers on an alcoholic has-been sitcom star (who happens to be a horse). As someone who typically avoids animated shows, Bojack really surprised me. Give it a shot!
If You Like Judge Judy, Watch Better Call Saul
Judge Judy can be fun, but let’s be honest; life is too real as it is. If you’re looking to trade reality for a weekly dose of Bob Odenkirk, it’s time to tune into Better Call Saul. The Breaking Bad spin-off follows Walter White’s larger-than-life lawyer Saul Goodman in the years leading up to their collaboration. While it’s a successful spin-off, Saul also stands on its own, hitting the mark on all counts: crime, drama, romance, comedy (it is Bob Odenkirk, after all). It’s reminiscent of Breaking Bad without feeling awkwardly repackaged, striking the perfect balance between old and new.
If You Like Quantico, Try The Americans
Don’t get me wrong, Quantico is incredibly fun to watch—I *may* have binged the first season in a 48-hour window ... Despite the ease of its sudsy drama-filled storylines and model-esque leads, the ABC series isn’t exactly Emmy-worthy. If you’re looking for something with a little more heft, I’d suggest The Americans.
FX’s acclaimed ‘80s-set drama follows two Soviet spies posing as American travel agents during the Cold War. With two “American” children and an FBI agent neighbor, things get understandably complicated for Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys)—who are a couple in the show as well as in real life! While it may require more focus than Quantico, The Americans is worth the effort. The show's sixth and final season is set to air in 2018.
If You Like Fuller House, Try Better Things
Even the most obsessive of Full House fans can probably agree that the series’ modern-day spin-off doesn’t live up to its predecessor. If you’re interested in quirky family hijinks, flip on over to FX to catch Pamela Adlon’s Golden Globe-nominated dramedy, Better Things.
The show, which is heading into its third season, follows Sam, a single mom struggling to balance her Hollywood career and personal life with being a fulltime parent. Unglamorous and hilarious, Better Things does a masterful job of capturing the plight of the working parent.
If you like The Royals, Watch The Crown
While The Royals offers season upon season of sudsy fun, The Crown allows a historical look at the real-life monarchy, dating back to Queen Elizabeth’s early years. Choosing the Netflix Original over E!’s Elizabeth Hurley-led drama is like opting for authentic Mexican cuisine instead of a Taco Bell run; while a tempting and often necessary indulgence, you know in your heart of hearts you’re making the right decision by sticking with the more refined choice.