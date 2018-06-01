The Only 12 TV Shows You Need to Watch This June

Get comfortable because Netflix's hit reboot of Queer Eye is back for its second season this month, and we don't anticipate you leaving your couch anytime soon. (Sorry, summer.) With hotly awaited returning shows like Younger and GLOW and major premieres everyone will be talking about (looking at you, Pose), June is a binge-watch-worthy month. We don't insist on much, but the 12 shows below are seasonal musts.

POSE

This dance musical delves into the New York City ball scene of the 1980s, influenced by the glamorous, greedy Trump era of luxurious living (one character even works for Trump in the plot). But beyond the elaborate costumes and rollercoaster storyline, the most exciting thing about the new series is that it features the largest cast of LGBTQ actors in both series regular and recurring roles in the history of television. Evan Peters, Kate Mara, and James Van Der Beek star. (June 3, 9 p.m. ET on FX)

DIETLAND

Based on the 2015 book of the same name, Dietland stars Joy Nash as Plum Kettle, an overweight and insecure woman who ghostwrites for the cruel and judgmental editor of a top fashion magazine (played by Julianna Margulies, above). Tired of how she’s treated and the way she feels about her body, she embarks on a journey to lose the weight—but accidentally winds up in a situation she never imagined she'd find herself in. (June 4, 9 p.m. ET on AMC)

CONDOR

Max Irons stars as a CIA analyst who is the only survivor of a massacre at his office. Find out what he must do to survive while outrunning the people who are after him. (June 6, 10 p.m. ET on AT&T Audience Network)

AMERICAN WOMAN

Set in the ‘70s, Bonnie (Alicia Silverstone) becomes a single mother after finding out her husband was cheating. This complicated, sudden change in her life is made just a little easier with the help of her best friends Kathleen (Mena Suvari) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels). It’s all inspired by the upbringing of co-executive producer & Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. (June 7, 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network)

MARVEL'S CLOAK & DAGGER

If you're into the superhero universe, then you'll want to tune into the latest Marvel series, Cloak & Dagger. Starring Olivia Holt as Tandy Bowen (aka Dagger) and Aubrey Joseph as Tyrone Johnson (aka Cloak), the two teenagers must navigate the complications that come with having superpowers and, you know, dating. (June 7 on Freeform)

GOLIATH

Billy Bob Thornton returns to the role of Billy McBride, which earned him Best Actor at last year's Golden Globe Awards. After finding redemption in season one, the once-disgraced lawyer takes on a new case involving a friend's teenage son who is arrested for a double homicide. What at first seems like a simple case turns out to be full ofh conspiracies, drugs, and sketchy politics at every turn. Will Billy and his team find justice once again? (June 15 on Amazon Prime).

QUEER EYE

They’re baaaaaaaack! Our 5 favorite style mavens—Antoni, Karamo, Tan, Bobby, and Jonathan—return to work their magic in transforming some very lucky people. (June 15 on Netflix)

THE AFFAIR

What trouble will the philandering Noah Solloway (Dominic West) get himself into this season? Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson also star. (June 17, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime)

YELLOWSTONE

Kevin Costner stars as the patriarch of the Dutton family, which owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. With the empire comes constant trouble from land developers, politicians, locals, and America's first National Park. This is a family that doesn't back down, though—even when the power struggles mean violent conflict. Kelly Reilly, Dave Annable, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser also star. (June 20, 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network)

TAKE TWO

Rachel Bilson stars as Sam, an actress who played a cop on a hit TV show before being forced to leave her career behind when she goes to rehab. After completing her program, she talks private investigator Eddie (Eddie Cibrian) into letting her tag along on the job, hoping that shadowing him will lead to her comeback. In the process, the two find that their new partnership actually works. (June 21 on ABC) 

GLOW

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (aka GLOW) return for an all-new, 10-episode new season. Alison Brie's Ruth and her crew of fellow female actress-wrestlers have become local celebrities after finding fame, which brings along with it both good and bad. Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, and Marc Maron also star. (June 29 on Netflix)

Younger 

If you've been eagerly waiting to find out compulsively watchable will-they-won't-they drama leads, you're not alone. The series takes a sweet, honest look at how age, chemistry, complicated friendships, and professional drive shape a motley group of Williamsburg friends. Sutton Foster stars as a 40-year-old posing as a millennial to boost her career, while her friends, played by Hillary Duff and the Nico Totorella, ended last season with a steamy cliffhanger. (June 5 at 10 p.m. ET, TV Land)

