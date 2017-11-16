Set Your DVR for These 9 Thanksgiving-Themed TV Specials

Courtesy FOX
InStyle Staff
Nov 16, 2017

Set your DVR, because TV networks are gearing up to air their best Thanksgiving specials over the next week. Whether you’re looking to tune into a brand new holiday-themed episode of your favorite comedy or prefer to save your screen time for classics like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, there’s something to satisfy each and every pop culture craving. Scroll down to see the most festive programming that will take you from now through Turkey Day.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving 

Because, really, does it even feel like Thanksgiving if you don’t tune in to watch Charles M. Schulz’s 1973 Peanuts classic? While prepping your own holiday meal, see Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang try to throw together a last-minute dinner of their own—jelly beans included. (Nov. 22, 8 p.m. ET on ABC)

The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The balloons and floats are here! For the 91st year in a row, Macy’s will hold its Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. This year’s event will feature thousands of participants, including marching bands, clowns, and celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Andy Grammer, and Kat Graham. Fan favorite character balloons like Hello Kitty, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Ronald McDonald are all set to return. (Nov. 23, 9 a.m. ET on NBC)

Modern Family

The beloved ensemble comedy airs its annual Thanksgiving episode "Winner Winner Turkey Dinner" this week, and it's sure to be a festive delight. After nine seasons, you can count on Modern Family to deliver the laughs. (Nov. 15 9 p.m. ET on ABC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

'Tis the season to be thankful—and argue with your family, of course. Next week's episode of the FOX comedy follows Jake and Amy as they try (and fail) to get their parents to bond over the holiday. Bradley Whitford, Katey Sagal, Jimmy Smits, and Bertila Damas guest star. (Nov. 21, 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on FOX) 

Bob's Burgers

Jenny Slate, Maria Bamford, and Billy Eichner lend their voices to a very special Belcher family Thanksgiving. (Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX) 

Family Guy

In this Thanksgiving installment of the long-running series, Vladimir Putin visits Quahog and Kristen Bell guest-voices as Brian's new love-interest. (Nov. 19, 9 p.m. ET on FOX) 

Saturday Night Live

The sketch comedy giant will air its laugh-packed Thanksgiving special on the eve of the holiday (Nov. 22, 8 p.m. on NBC). 

Trolls Holiday

With their one holiday gone, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) takes it upon herself to initiate a new day of celebration through Bergen Town. (Nov. 24, 8 p.m. ET on NBC) 

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

After the parade comes the pups. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s 16th annual dog show airs on Thanksgiving, and you don’t want to miss out on finding out who wins Best in Show. Over 2,000 dogs will be competing, and Seinfeld and Broadway star John O’Hurley will host. See who will take the crown from last year’s winner, Gia the Greyhound. (Nov. 23, 12 p.m. ET on NBC)

