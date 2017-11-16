Set Your DVR for These 9 Thanksgiving-Themed TV Specials

Set your DVR, because TV networks are gearing up to air their best Thanksgiving specials over the next week. Whether you’re looking to tune into a brand new holiday-themed episode of your favorite comedy or prefer to save your screen time for classics like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, there’s something to satisfy each and every pop culture craving. Scroll down to see the most festive programming that will take you from now through Turkey Day.

VIDEO: Thanksgiving Tips from Chrissy Teigen