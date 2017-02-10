The Best Songs that Girls Blessed Us With Throughout the Years

Tessa Trudeau
Feb 10, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

It's the beginning of the end of Girls. The final season premieres this Sunday, Feb. 12, and we're already sad to see it go. The show that brought us countless amazing guest stars, some really awkward sex scenes (ping pong, anyone?), and "a voice of a generation," also gave us some really fantastic music over the past five seasons.

A few of these songs are oldies but goodies, and some were produced specifically for the show. Read below to see our favorites and to relive each scene they played in–it's making us want to restart the series from the beginning. Check out the playlist we put together, and don't forget to tune in Sunday at 10 p.m. on HBO to see how the final chapter begins, and of course to hear what great songs the series brings us one last time.

 

 

 

FEIST: "I FEEL IT ALL"

This song is one of our favorites from the pilot episode, as it plays in the background while Jessa (Jemima Kirke) and Marnie (Allison Williams) advise Hannah (Lena Dunham) on how to get her parents to financially support her again after they pull the plug. She then goes off to confront her parents after having drank a mug of opium tea, and hilarity ensues. This is when we knew how amazing this show was going to be.

ROBYN: "DANCING ON MY OWN"

Perhaps one of the most memorable scenes from Girls, you'll remember this song from season 1, episode 3 when Hannah tweets, "All adventurous women do." She's having some mixed feelings after finding out Elijah (Andrew Rannells) is gay, but she turns her night around with this song, dancing her heart out with Marnie.

SLEIGH BELLS: "INFINITY GUITARS"

We hear this song in the fifth episode of season one, "Hard Being Easy," after Charlie (Christopher Abbott) confronts Hannah and Marnie about the things Hannah wrote about him in her notebook. He makes her read it out loud, which was pretty uncomfortable to watch. Diarygate pretty much gets the ball rolling on Charlie and Marnie's impending breakup.

ELLIE GOULDING: "ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN"

While we didn't hear this song, from Ellie Goulding's album Halcyon, in any Girls episodes, it was featured in the season two trailer. It instantly became one of our new favorites, and now every time we hear it, we think of the show. 

ICONA POP FEAT. CHARLI XCX: "I LOVE IT"

The season two episode that gave us the meme-worthy quote, "It's a Wednesday night, baby, and I'm alive" also brought us this song. Hannah and Elijah go out clubbing, partaking in some illegal extracurriculars to put Hannah out of her comfort zone for a writing assignment, although we're sure that's not what her boss meant. She ends up switching shirts with a stranger on the dance floor, leaving her braless in a see-through mesh top, giving new meaning to IDGAF.

GROUPLOVE: "EVERYONE'S GONNA GET HIGH"

During Hannah and Elijah's club outing, she finds out that Elijah slept with Marnie, which leads Hannah to track her down and confront her. Afterwards, Hannah goes home and ends up making out with her downstairs neighbor, Laird (Jon Glaser), and this song starts playing, which really wrapped the episode up in the perfect way. The song was produced exclusively for the series and was featured on Girls, Volume 1: Music From The HBO Original Series.

OASIS: "WONDERWALL"

We first hear this classic in season two, episode four, "It's a Shame About Ray," as Hannah is singing it to herself in the bathtub and is startled when Jessa appears in the doorway. She climbs in the tub with Hannah and cries because she's just realized her marriage to Thomas-John (Chris O'Dowd) isn't going to work out. But the scene ends in a lighthearted way with the two laughing and splashing each other, and "Wonderwall" plays over the closing credits. It's one of our favorites in the series.

JENNY LEWIS: "COMPLETELY NOT ME"

This is another song that was exclusive to the soundtrack, Girls, Volume 2: All Adventurous Women Do. We hear it in the closing credits of season three, episode two, "Truth or Dare," after Hannah, Shosh, and Adam go on a roadtrip to pick Jessa up from rehab. It's not available on Spotify, but listen to it here.

HARRY NILSON: "YOU'RE BREAKIN' MY HEART"

Who could forget the tumultuous trip to the Hamptons in season 3, episode seven, "Beach House"? Just about the only thing the girls could agree on during that weekend getaway was the choreographed dance they learned to this song, which was stuck in our heads for a solid few weeks to come.

ST. VINCENT: "TEENAGE TALK"

"Teenage Talk" is another Girls exclusive, appearing on Girls, Vol. 3: Music from the HBO Original Series. In the show, we hear this song in season four, episode eight when Hannah's mom, Loreen (Becky Ann Baker), tells her over the phone that her father (Peter Scolari) is gay. Hannah is left speechless, and the song plays over the closing credits.

BØRNS: "PAST LIVES"

In season five, episode three, "Japan," we see Shoshanna in her apartment in Tokyo, packing her suitcase to go home to America. She gets a voicemail from Scott (Jason Ritter), her kind-of-boyfriend back in New York, saying how excited he is for her to come home. This makes her realize she doesn't want to leave, and we see Scott waiting for her at the airport, flowers in hand, only to realize she isn't coming. This is another one of our favorite songs of the series, as it perfectly captures the mood of the scene.

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS: "IT"

Another perfect pairing of song and end credits is "iT" by Christine and the Queens in season five, episode four, "Old Loves." In this episode, we end with three new couples, Hannah and Fran (Jake Lacy), Elijah and Dill Harcourt (Corey Stoll), and Jessa and Adam. Each one of them is in a different place in their relationship, and each one of them kind of knows that it isn't quite right.

LIA ICES: "LITTLE MARRIAGE"

In season five, episode six, "The Panic in the Park," Marnie randomly runs into Charlie and they end up having a wild night together. At one point, they get in a rowboat in the park and, in true Little Mermaid fashion, they tip over and fall in the water. The song "Little Marriage" starts playing as they're both underwater. They end up on the bus, soaked to the bone and with his arm around her, and it's so romantic. Then they get mugged.

ELLIE GOULDING: "HERE'S TO US"

After her night with Charlie, Marnie leaves his apartment and goes home to find her husband (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) on her doorsteps, and she tells him that she doesn't want to be married to him. The episode ends with her climbing in bed with Hannah and Fran, realizing that her dream life with Charlie will never happen, and that her marriage is over. This song by Ellie Goulding, from Girls, Vol. 3, is perfectly heartbreaking for the end of this episode.

