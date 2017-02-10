The Best Songs that Girls Blessed Us With Throughout the Years

It's the beginning of the end of Girls. The final season premieres this Sunday, Feb. 12, and we're already sad to see it go. The show that brought us countless amazing guest stars, some really awkward sex scenes (ping pong, anyone?), and "a voice of a generation," also gave us some really fantastic music over the past five seasons.

A few of these songs are oldies but goodies, and some were produced specifically for the show. Read below to see our favorites and to relive each scene they played in–it's making us want to restart the series from the beginning. Check out the playlist we put together, and don't forget to tune in Sunday at 10 p.m. on HBO to see how the final chapter begins, and of course to hear what great songs the series brings us one last time.