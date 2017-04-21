The Best Shows on Viceland You Should Be Watching

Janelle Grodsky
Apr 21, 2017 @ 1:00 am

Before Viceland launched just over a year ago, there really wasn’t a TV network airing unapologetically gritty docuseries that confronted societal issues head-on. Fast-forward to today, the millennial-targeted channel has over 20 programs with something for everyone, from food-centric travel shows to more serious explorations of different cultures across the world.

One common thread throughout Viceland’s programming is that they bring lesser known issues to the forefront, whether it’s exploring LBGTQ culture in different parts of the world (Gaycation) to understanding why so many successful music artists come from a small suburb of Atlanta (Noisey). Hate Thy Neighbor confronts racism head on, while Woman takes a deeper look at the oppression women face worldwide.

There’s also lighter, funnier topics across the network too, from rapper Action Bronson’s food escapades (F*ck That’s Delicious) to daily, unedited news recaps that bring major LOLs (Desus & Mero). Even the more taboo topics come to light on this network, like the role weed plays in our modern world (Weediquette).

While we suggest diving into the network’s programming head first, we’ve listed eight of our favorites below to get you started. Our motto for watching? Binge, learn, repeat.

BALLS DEEP

Journalist Thomas Morton spends time with different groups of people across the world to understand how they live. Former First Lady Michelle Obama even recruits Morton to help her with veteran homelessness for a Season Two episode.

BLACK MARKET

Actor Michael Kenneth Williams (who you’ll recognize from shows like The Night Of and Boardwalk Empire) dives into the underground world of illicit trade, from illegal gambling in New York City to the abalone market of South Africa.

DESUS & MERO

This late night talk show, hosted by podcasters and BFFs Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, is unlike any daily program you’ve ever seen before. Weeknights at 11 p.m. ET, they discuss breaking news, hilarious memes, and trending stories from the day.

GAYCATION

Ellen Page and her best friend, Ian Daniel, explore different LGBTQ cultures around the world from Japan to Ukraine to the deep south. They meet tons of people along the way and share their personal stories, like trans woman Ashley Diamond, who's fighting for prison reform in Georgia.

HAMILTON'S PHARMACOPEIA

This docuseries explores the history and chemistry of drugs, from how they’re first conceived to how they’re consumed. Host Hamilton Morris also takes a look at the societal impact of these drugs and how some are deeply embedded in certain cultures.

NOISEY

Host Zach Goldbaum deep-dives into different music scenes, visiting the artists that are influencing those particular genres and changing the culture of music as a whole. Artists featured on the show range from Migos to Ke$ha to Kendrick Lamar.

STATES OF UNDRESS

Model-actress-journalist Hailey Gates travels the globe to explore fashion and the role it plays in different countries. In Season 1, you’ll find her in places like Pakistan, Congo, Venezuela, Russia, Palestine, and China.

WOMAN

Gloria Steinem travels the globe for one very important reason: to tackle women's rights head-on. She explores the role of women across various cultures, especially those who face various forms of oppression or violence, from the frontlines in Pakistan to our very own prison system.

