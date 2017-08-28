The Best Quotes From Last Night's Insane Game of Thrones Finale

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you have not yet watched Season 7, Episode 7.

We were speechless after those final scenes in last night's season seven finale of Game of Thrones, which, as writers, is saying a lot. The longest episode in GoT history, "The Dragon and the Wolf" gave us a ton of game-changing events, with a couple of fan theories brought to light and an absolutely jaw-dropping final scene. We've recapped the entire episode below, complete with our favorite quotes of the evening, so read on for a full refresher.

VIDEO: Kit Harington Pretending to Be a Dragon Is the Best Thing on the Internet Today

We start the episode at King's Landing, where Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), the Unsullied army, and the Dothraki horde have arrived by land, and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Jon (Kit Harington), Ser Jorah (Iain Glen), Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham), and crew have come by ship.

Courtesy HBO

They're met by Bronn (Jerome Flynn), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), and Podrick (Daniel Portman), who are there to escort them in. We get a couple of nice reunions here with Brienne and the Hound (Rory McCann), and even Tyrion and Podrick. "I never thought I'd see you again, my Lord," says Pod to Tyrion. To be honest, we weren't sure we'd see them together again either.

As the group is walking in, Brienne and the Hound catch up, reminiscing on the last time she saw him with Arya, which led her to believe he was dead. The Hound admits that he, too, was trying to protect Arya back then, which just makes us love him more. Brienne tells the Hound that Arya is alive and well at Winterfell, and they both smile with mutual admiration for her (yes, Houndy actually smiled!).

We've also missed the bromance between Tyrion and Bronn, since the two pals have been separated for quite some time. "It's good to see you again," Tyrion tells Bronn. "Yeah, you too," he replies. How sweet.

Macall B. Polay/HBO

The crew finally arrive at the Dragonpit, and all we can think about is that Jon Snow has got to be sweating in all that fur. Everyone is looking around and twiddling their thumbs, wondering if they're all about to be murdered while waiting for this meeting to start (It's a legitimate concern). But in walks Cersei (Lena Headey), flanked by the Mountain, Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), Qyburn (Anton Lesser), and of course Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

Both parties take their seats, except ... where's Dany (Emilia Clarke)? Ahh, but of course, she must be arriving by dragon. Duh. We hear them before we see them, and she makes her grand entrance as they flap down to the ground. Cersei is clearly annoyed. "We've been here for some time," she scolds, but Dany doesn't seem to care.

Courtesy HBO

We also forget that there's no Facebook or Instagram in the Seven Kingdoms, so when big characters meet for the first time, they haven't been able to do any social media stalking and therefore have no clue what the other looks like. Cersei has got to be a bit worried having now finally seen how beautiful Dany is, especially considering the prophecy that said a younger and more beautiful queen would replace her. This gives her bitterness a whole new meaning.

Tyrion starts to speak, but Euron interrupts him to taunt his nephew, reminding Theon that he has his sister and will kill her if he doesn't submit to him right now. "I think we ought to begin with larger concerns," says Tyrion. Euron starts bullying him with dwarf jokes, and no one is impressed. This guy is so unlikeable. Cersei finally makes him sit down and shut up.

Macall B. Polay/HBO

"Why are we here?" she asks, and Jon gets up to give his spiel. "This isn't about living in harmony. It's just about living." Amen, Snow. But, like they predicted, Cersei thinks it's all a joke and doesn't take anything that they're saying seriously. She thinks this is all just a ploy to weaken her defenses, so Tyrion says they've brought something to show her.

Enter the Hound, who carries in the wight that they successfully transported down to King's Landing. He let's it out, and it goes straight for Cersei, gnashing its teeth and screeching like a banshee. She finally looks horrified. For added effect, Jon demonstrates the only two ways to kill them so that Cersei will fully realize the danger they pose.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s New Song Is About Arya Stark: All the Evidence

And at that, Euron is out. Because wights can't swim, he says he's going back to his island to wait out the war. He creepily suggests to Dany that she do the same, so that when Winter's finally over, they'll be the only two left alive. What a sleezeball. She is not impressed.

Cersei says she'll agree to a truce until the Army of the Dead is defeated, but only if Jon will go back to the North, stay there, and bend the knee to her. Shocker: He won't do it, because he's already decided that Dany is his queen. So, the deal is off, and Cersei retreats back to her castle.

RELATED: The Best Quote From Last Night’s Game of Thrones Episode Was a Game Changer

Jon done messed up good this time. Dany, although grateful for his loyalty, reminds him that her dragon died for this cause. "If it's all for nothing, then he died for nothing," she says. Tyrion just wishes that Jon could learn to lie.

Courtesy

"I'm not going to swear an oath I can't uphold," says Jon, a bit angrily. "When enough people make false promises, words stop meaning anything. Then there are no more answers, only better and better lies," Jon says poignantly.

Tyrion decides to try his hand at damage control and goes into the lion's den (quite literally) to talk to her, although a tad bit worried she may have him murdered. She accuses him of wanting to destroy their family, which he denies. He tries to explain the reason he had to kill their father, but she won't hear it. By killing Tywin, Cersei blames Tyrion for the deaths of her children due to losing the defense of their father. Once Tywin was gone, it made them vulnerable and in her eyes that ultimately caused the deaths of Tommen and Myrcella.

He finally reasons with her, saying that if she'll always see him as a threat, she could kill him right then and there. The Mountain readies his sword, but she can't do it. They go back and forth on the wrongs each have done, and he eventually figures out that she's pregnant. Game changer.

Out at the Dragonpit, Dany tells Jon she respects what he did, even though she wishes he hadn't done it. She also admits that she should've trusted him from the beginning, and maybe they wouldn't be in this mess. Ya think?!

Tyrion returns, and he doesn't look too happy. But then, in walks Cersei and her team, and she tells Jon and Dany that she'll send her armies north to fight alongside them. "The darkness is coming for us all," she says. "We will face it together." Seems too good to be true, though, right?

RELATED: The Deal with Arya and Sansa’s Fractured Relationship on Game of Thrones

Cut to Winterfell, where a raven from Jon has just arrived saying that he's bent the knee to Daenerys Targaryen. Littlefinger predictably starts putting thoughts into Sansa's (Sophie Turner) head that Arya (Maisie Williams) could want her dead. It's just another move in his twisted game of getting the Stark sisters to turn against each other, and it seems to be working quite well. "Why did she come to Winterfell?" he asks. "To kill me," deduces Sansa. "And after she murders you, what does she become?" he asks again. "Lady of Winterfell," says Sansa. Uh oh.

After some team strategizing back at Dragonstone, Theon catches up with Jon. He reminisces about their childhood, and how Jon always knew what to do and always did the right thing. Theon brings up the horrible mistakes he's made, and Jon shocks us all by forgiving him, once again proving he really is the best guy ever. "You're a Greyjoy, and you're a Stark," he says, which is all Theon has ever wanted to hear from him.

Courtesy HBO

This obviously gives him a little boost of confidence, and he works up the courage to go save Yara. He goes out to the beach to gather his Greyjoy crew, but the new head guy is not into this plan, and literally spits in Theon's face. The guy beats Theon up, and even threatens to kill him if he doesn't back down, but Theon won't.

He kicks Theon between the legs, which doesn't affect him at all thanks to Ramsay's handiwork, so this gives him a chance to take out this loser. The crew then sides with Theon and they set off to go save Yara. We wish them luck.

Courtesy HBO

And now we return to Winterfell for one of the most shocking and amazing scenes of the episode. Sansa has Arya brought to the Great Hall, and we think she's about to have her sister executed. Everything that's led up to this moment points in that direction, thanks to Littlefinger's scheming and sneaking around. (Side note: There's been a fan theory floating around over the last week that Arya had killed Littlefinger and took his face as one of her masks, but we see both of them in the same room here and realize that can't be true, so that's one theory put to rest rather quickly).

Arya walks in and stands before Sansa and Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright). We see Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) smirking at her, thinking his plan has worked. "Are you sure you want to do this?" asks Arya. "It's not what I want, it's what honor demands," replies Sansa, but she doesn't look all that confident about her answer. "You stand accused of murder, you stand accused of treason. How do you answer these charges ... Lord Baelish?" says Sansa, and we're like, wait, what?!

He has the same reaction as us, looking around the room as if he's just heard her wrong. He is completely speechless. "My sister asked you a question," says Arya sassily. He tells Sansa he's a bit confused, so she walks him through his charges. First, he murdered their aunt, Lysa Arryn, when he pushed her through her own moon door. "I did it to protect you," he replies. She then reveals that he is the one who poisoned Jon Arryn, which ultimately was the catalyst that set everything in motion back in season one and got Ned Stark killed. She accuses of him of conspiring with Cersei and Joffrey to betray their father and falsely charge him with treason.

Courtesy HBO

Sansa asks if he denies all of this, and he says he does. "None of you were there to see what happened! None of you knows the truth!" exclaims Littlefinger. So he thinks.

That's when Bran calls him out by reciting his own words back to him that he had spoken to Ned Stark in the moment that he betrayed him. Of course! Bran was able to go back in time to see all of this go down. You can't fool the Three-Eyed Raven, Lord Baelish! He looks utterly dumbfounded that Bran knew this secret, and this is when he really begins to panic.

Courtesy

He tries reasoning with Sansa, but she's not having it. She now knows that he has always turned people—families—against each other, starting with their mother and aunt, and now with her and Arya. "I'm a slow learner, it's true. But I learn." When he realizes she's not going to budge, he commands his knights of the Vale to return him home, but he's out of luck there, too.

That's when he pathetically drops to his knees in tears, begging for his life. She references some advice he had once told her, about making your own justice. "Thank you for all your many lessons, Lord Baelish," she says. "I will never forget them." And before he can get another groveling word in, Arya slits his throat. We think little Lyanna Mormont would've agreed with this bold move.

Courtesy HBO

Back at King's Landing, Cersei wants a moment alone with her brother/boyfriend. She reveals that she's going back on her word and won't actually be helping Jon and Dany defeat the Night King. She also reveals that she conspired with Euron to send him to Essos to gather more men for their army, so when he made his grand exit earlier in the episode, it was already planned.

Jaime has finally had enough of his sister/girlfriend, realizing there's no reasoning with her. We see him riding out of King's Landing, on his way to help in the North, just as the snow is falling. Winter has finally come for the Capitol.

As we cut back to Winterfell, we see Samwell and Gilly and baby Sam have arrived safely. He finds Bran, who recognizes him right away. "I wasn't sure you'd remember me," says Sam. "I remember everything," says Bran dramatically. Sam asks him what happened to him once he got beyond The Wall, and Bran tells him that he became the Three-Eyed Raven. Sam looks at him like he's perhaps gone a bit mad, and says he has no idea what that means.

They start talking about Jon, and Bran says that he needs to know the truth about who he is. He reveals to Sam that Jon is actually the son of Rhaegar Targaryen (proving one of the most popular and widely-held fan theories out there), but he thinks Jon is still a bastard. That's when Sam chimes in with the information Gilly had read him two episodes ago while transcribing a high septon's diary (we knew this info would come in handy!). Rhaegar had annulled his marriage to his first wife and wed Lyanna Stark, so Jon really isn't a bastard, he is the true heir to the Iron Throne. Bran looks back in time to see it for himself, and, after seven seasons, we now have solid proof of Jon's parentage.

Courtesy HBO

And just as we're finally getting confirmation that Jon is who we've thought he is, he and Dany (his aunt) are finally hooking up! We have so many mixed emotions about this we aren't quite sure what to do or think or feel (insert GoT incest meme here).

Courtesy HBO

Back at Winterfell, the Stark sisters get some one-on-one time to talk, without the manipulative influence of Littlefinger. Arya admits that she never would've survived what Sansa did, but her big sis reassures her that she would have. "You're the strongest person I know," she says, and Arya is obviously grateful to hear such a compliment coming from Sansa.

In the final scenes of the episode, Bran wargs out using a flock of ravens to see what's going on at The Wall. We see Tormund and Beric Dondarrion at Eastwatch, looking out into the forest, when all of a sudden they see the Army of the Dead. There are hundreds of thousands of them. And, if somehow we forgot about the Night King's new weapon he acquired last episode, we are soon reminded when he comes riding in on an undead Viserion. In a stunningly terrifying display, he brings The Wall crashing down with icy blue flames. The army continues marching through, and the Night King rides off on his dragon.

Courtesy HBO

And now we must wait an eternity for the eighth and final season, and we're not really sure how to handle it. Perhaps we'll start the series over again to pass the time. Until next season, folks!