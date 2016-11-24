14 of the Best Photos from the 2016 National Dog Show

Steven Donahue/See Spot Run Photography
Rachel Crocetti
Nov 24, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

 The National Dog Show presented by Purina is an annual affair that hosts the best of the best in every AKC-registered breed. That means you get the best fluffballs, the best mop dogs, the best long-legged hounds, and most of all, the craziest hairdos.

And while it's all serious business in the ring, the behind-the-scenes is a total animal house (no pun intended). Amongst the barking rows of dogs getting primped and pampered you can catch a butt sniff here or a kissing attack there. Here are a few of our absolute favorite moments from the 2016 National Dog Show presented by Purina.

The Dog With Better Volume Than You

Seriously, there isn't a supermodel in the world that can beat out Snowy's high-volume hairdo. The '80s called, they want all their hairspray back!

This Stolen Kiss

While this Corgi was stiff competition in the ring, he was busy stealing kisses behind-the-scenes.

These Glam Triplets

Haim ain't got nothing on this girl band. They rock, and they totally know it.

This Dog Who Can't Even Hide His Excitement

"I'm at the National Dog Show and I'm so happy I could just jump for joy!" This Westie can barely contain his enthusiasm.

This Big Shaggy Hug

Sometimes the nerves were a little much for these cuddlebugs and they just needed a little extra love and support. Cue the fluffiest hugs.

This Gentleman's Beard That Rivals Hugh Jackman

The first thing on this guy's Christmas list is a nice beard oil.

This Dog Who is Small, But Mighty

While it may be tough to keep up, these tiny footsteps make a big impact. 

This Dog Who Doesn't Even Need a Wind Machine

All she needs is a sparkly leotard and Beyoncé's got some competition.

This Walking Mop

While it may be hard to tell the difference between the head and tail, if he was lying down, he could definitely camouflage as a mop-head.

This Gisele Look-alike

That golden color? Those effortless waves? She belongs on a runway immediately. 

This Dog Who Is Just a Little Uncertain

This sideways glance at the competition proves that even the most professional of pups are a little nervous in the ring.

This Dog Who Got Some Serious Air

This flying dog has the NBA on speed dial.

This Tiny Tumbleweed

No, that's not a loofah. It's a tiny Pekinese with a major blowout.

And Finally, This Gentle Giant

This dog's breed says it all - the Great Dane is one of the greatest of them all.

