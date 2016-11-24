14 of the Best Photos from the 2016 National Dog Show

The National Dog Show presented by Purina is an annual affair that hosts the best of the best in every AKC-registered breed. That means you get the best fluffballs, the best mop dogs, the best long-legged hounds, and most of all, the craziest hairdos.

And while it's all serious business in the ring, the behind-the-scenes is a total animal house (no pun intended). Amongst the barking rows of dogs getting primped and pampered you can catch a butt sniff here or a kissing attack there. Here are a few of our absolute favorite moments from the 2016 National Dog Show presented by Purina.