The Best New Netflix Releases to Stream in July

Netflix is about to make our summer ten times better. Aside from its killer lineup of new originals debuting in July, Titanic will also be available on the streaming service. That's right: on July 1, Titanic is coming back to Netflix!

While it's tempting to cancel all plans and exclusively watch the classic 1997 flick over and over again, don't forget that there are also plenty of other new releases worth watching as well. Scroll down for six that we're especially excited to stream this month. Then check out the full list of July additions and subtractions below.

TITANIC

Set aside three hours (let's be honest: that's an average binge time for us) for this epic drama by James Cameron, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a poor artist and Kate Winslet as a wealthy aristocrat. They fall in love aboard the ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic and the rest is history. (available on July 1)

FRIENDS FROM COLLEGE

In this new comedy series, a group of old college pals reunite after moving to the same city. They're all facing their forties but still nostalgic about their Harvard days with each other. Now, their relationships are even more complicated and intertwined. Keegan-Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Fred Savage, and Jae Suh Park star. (available July 14)

TO THE BONE

Lily Collins stars in this original film as a 20-year-old suffering from anorexia, who's spent the better part of her life shuffling from recovery center to recovery center. Her family finally sends her to a group home for youths led by a non-traditional doctor. Keanu Reeves also stars. (available July 14)

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY

This Star Wars spinoff hit theaters last year and became an instant classic. The prequel of sorts follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and a group of resistance fighters as they attempt to steal plans from the Death Star, setting up the epic trilogies to follow. (available July 18)

OZARK

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star in this dark series about a family who relocates to Missouri's Lake of the Ozark from a suburb in Chicago after a money-laundering scheme goes south. There, they try to clean the money, but not without major drama. (available July 21)

THE INCREDIBLE JESSICA JAMES

This Netflix original film stars Jessica Williams as an aspiring playwright living in New York City, who, after a harsh breakup, finds an unlikely companion in a recent divorcée (Chris O'Dowd). Together, they navigate the choppy waters of post-relationship life in a social media-obsessed world. (available July 28)

NETFLIX JULY ADDITIONS

July 1

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney's The Might Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo "El am del tunel": Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar's Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Dad

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

July 2

El Chema: Season 1

July 3

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

July 4

The Standups: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

July 5

iZombie: Season 3

July 6

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

July 7

Castlevania: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Luna Petunia: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

1 Mile to You (Life at These Speeds)

July 8

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

July 9

Lion

July 11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

July 14

Friends from College: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

To the Bone (Netflix Original)

Chasing Coral (Netflix Original)

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix Original)

July 15

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

July 17

Uncertain Glory

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl's Story

July 18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say (Netflix Original)

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix Original)

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 20

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

July 21

Ozark: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Last Chance U: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Worst Witch: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

July 22

Railroad Tigers

July 24

Victor

July 25

Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix Original)

Munroe Island

July 28

The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix Original)

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

July 31

After the Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 (date TBD)

NETFLIX LAST CALL

July 1

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 2

9/11: Stories in Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver: Seasons 1 - 7

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 - 5

Futurama: Season 6

Day of the Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery's Last Mission

Titanic's Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America's Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie's New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Hugo

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

El Dorado

July 3

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

July 6

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 - 2

July 11

Opposite Field

July 12

Sleeping Beauty

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

July 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

July 15

Lessons for a Kiss

All That Glitters