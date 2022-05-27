These Are the Best Fashion Shows on Netflix in 2022

After the last two years left the world wearing nothing but sweatpants and oversized T-shirts, many of us could benefit from some fresh fashion inspo as we ease back into post-pandemic life. With fashion-centered events like the 2022 Met Gala come and gone — and shows like America's Next Top Model all but a distant (and slightly problematic) memory — where better to turn to when planning your next wardrobe overhaul than the best binge-able fashion content Netflix has to offer?

Whether you're looking to watch designers create the next biggest trend while battling it out on the runway, learn about storied fashion figures, or be wowed by colorful ensembles against a fictional Parisian backdrop (us, too), the streaming giant has no shortage of shows to fill your fashion fix.

Read on for our roundup of the best fashion shows available on Netflix in 2022.

Next in Fashion

Those who grew up on Project Runway will eat this similarly structured fashion design competition up. Follow under-the-radar designers as they navigate challenges for a chance to win $250,000 and launch a debut collection with Net-a-Porter. Tan France and Alexa Chung hosted the first season, but Gigi Hadid is set to join France when the show returns for its second installment.

Halston

This five-episode limited series from Ryan Murphy makes for an easy watch that's both entertaining and insightful. Based on the 1991 book Simply Halston: The Untold Story, the show focuses on Roy Halston Frowick — who famously dressed the likes of Liza Minnelli, Elizabeth Taylor, and Jackie O. — and the struggles that ensued throughout his rise to fame.

Styling Hollywood

Following Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis, sassy husband duo and the owners of JSN studio, this series combines multiple reality show guilty pleasures into one: fashion, interior design, and lots of drama. The series documents the pair as they style some of the biggest stars in Hollywood while somehow finding time to decorate homes in their spare time.

Queer Eye

If early 2000s movie makeover montages were a reality show, Queer Eye would be it. Since first hitting Netflix in 2018, the early aughts reboot skyrocketed its five personalities to household-name status. Watch as they transform the lives of men and women over the course of six heartwarming seasons.

Emily in Paris