The 9 Most Binge-Worthy Shows to Watch on Hulu

Isabel Jones
Mar 10, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Although Netflix and Amazon Prime tend to get more of a star treatment, Hulu is probably our favorite streaming platform of them all.

A look at the available movies could lead you astray—featured films include The Spongebob Movie and Dirty Grandpa—but the true allure of Hulu is the site’s seemingly endless trove of noteworthy TV series.

It’s a godsend for the TV-less—you can even watch current network series, like This Is Us, shortly after they air each week. But if you’re looking for a chance to broaden your serial horizons (and honestly, who isn’t?), it’s the absolute best platform to achieve your aim.

Scroll down below to explore the platform's nine most binge-worthy offerings. 

Difficult People

If you haven't yet jumped on the Billy Eichner train, I'm officially beckoning you aboard! This N.Y.C.-set series about two struggling comedians, Billy (Billy Eichner) and Julie (Julie Klausner), is relevant, hilarious, and a strangely accurate representation of trying to make it in the city. If Curb Your Enthusiasm and 30 Rock had a cynical love child, this show would be the result.

UnREAL

If the words “Lifetime network original series” don’t pique your interest, UnREAL’s twisting plot just might. Shiri Appleby stars as Rachel, a ruthless yet fragile producer for Everlasting, a reality series that mirrors The Bachelor in all but name. Plagued by the moral dilemmas posed by her career and her own emotional hardships, Rachel immerses herself in her job, often dangerously blurring the line between reality and ratings.

The O.C.

Don’t even get me started on this divine primetime soap. If you haven’t yet embarked on the serial rollercoaster ride that is The O.C., it’s time you take a serious look at your life and make a change. Romance! Embezzlement! Alcoholism! Blackmail! This show has it all—and a healthy dose of humor to boot.

The Golden Girls

Golden Girls is comfort food for the soul—more like a slice of key lime pie than chicken soup.  If you’ve yet to experience a sick day/week spent bingeing the iconic series, it’s time for you to don your best muumuu and let Rose’s tales of St. Olaf overtake your cynical mind.  

Felicity

As much as I love The Americans, there’s no doubt in my mind that Keri Russell’s portrayal of the frizzy-haired, romance-obsessed Felicity Porter is the actress’s finest performance. Bookended by the charming dual love-interests played by Scott Foley and Scott Speedman, and created by mastermind J.J. Abrams, Felicity is a teen drama of high taste and higher morale.

Alias

 

Another early feather in J.J. Abrams’s cap, this riveting spy drama kept us on the edge of our seat during its entire five-season run. Alias merits a binge-watch—each episode ends on such a climactic note, it’s impossible to walk away once you’ve advanced past the anxiety-provoking intro sequence.

Ally McBeal

I know, how ‘90s of me. Honestly, though, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more entertaining take on the legal world. It’s weird, it’s ridiculous, it’s so very dated, but there’s something soothing about watching Calista Flockhart at her prime, fighting for justice (with great success) while she balances her turbulent love life and kooky “visions.”  

Being Erica

This Canadian gem follows, well, Erica, as she undergoes an insanely cathartic form of therapy: time travel. The plucky protagonist literally rights her wrongs as she re-lives the biggest regrets of her life. If you’re one to hold on to the past, this show will totally alter your perspective.

Episodes

Matt Le Blanc stars as, uh, Matt Le Blanc, in this witty Showtime comedy that explores the journey of two British television writers as they find their footing (or rather, don’t) after moving to Hollywood. Though it hasn’t reached the heights of popularity enjoyed by most of the cable network’s beloved series, Episodes shouldn’t be mistaken for inferior.

