The Best Fashion Moments from Outlander Season 2

Our favorite time-traveling drama, Outlander, will wrap its second season tonight with a super-sized 90-minute finale. So far this season, we’ve watched Jamie and Claire Fraser (Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe) first try to stop the Jacobite rebellion in Paris and then try to change the course of history by winning the war in Scotland. As for tonight? You’ll have to wait and see, but we can promise there will be a major surprise for the Starz show’s final episode of the season. No spoilers here!

Looking back on the last 12 episodes, we’ve noticed one major thing: Claire’s wardrobe has changed dramatically. From her over-the-top looks at the French court to her neutral and practical Scottish ware, her clothing has been all over the map—literally. These looks even differ greatly from Season 1, where she started in her chic 1940s garb and slowly figured out how to dress like an 18th century Scot. Now in Season 2, she knows exactly how to dress for each occasion and that becomes very apparent over the course of the episodes, from visits to Versailles to dinners hosted in their French home to the battlefields of Scotland. Through it all, one thing stands out: Claire always looks good!

"Whereas Claire had around six costumes in Season 1, she has at least 25 during this season," the show's costume designer Terry Dresbach tells InStyle. "It's a total visual feast."

Before diving in to the extended season finale, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET, scroll down and fawn over all of Claire's wardrobe highlights from the last 12 episodes below. That red dress, though!