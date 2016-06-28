4 Things You Need to Know About Barely Famous Stars, Erin and Sara Foster

Reality TV has come a long way since The Real World exploded onto the scene and gave us our first taste of the genre that has since taken over the entire world. Hundreds of reality shows have made their way onto our television screens over the years, documenting everything from home improvement to the drama-filled lives of petty housewives. The genre has come so far that it's even being spoofed, which is exactly what Erin and Sara Foster have done with their hit VH1 show, Barely Famous. It's a "mockumentary" style show that follows two privileged sisters, living just outside the velvet ropes of the Hollywood A-list and trying desperately to claw their way to the other side—and in the process, committing every social faux pas in the book. It hilariously pokes fun at the absurdity of Hollywood, wealth, and celebrity obsession.

We recently caught up with the Foster sisters to chat about the show's origins, and all the ways their charmed, but real, lives have influenced the show. Read on to learn a bit about the show and its leading ladies, and if you haven't already watched the first season of Barely Famous, drop everything and binge it right now. Season two kicks off tomorrow night, June 29, at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.

Their VH1 Show is a Satirical Spoof on Reality TV

If you've written Barely Famous off as just another reality show, you've got it all wrong! In the vein of shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Comeback, Barely Famous is a faux reality show that pokes fun at the often outrageous and always hilarious Hollywood culture—and those who shamelessly try to wiggle their way into the fold. The show has adopted the look and feel of a reality show, but the situations are scripted. "Four years ago was ripe time to come up with a satirical mockumentay on celebrities and reality TV and LA bullsh-t", Sara explained to InStyle. "The characters are based on us in that Erin is a writer and I’m an actress, and I’m the older sister and she’s the younger sister, but that’s really where it stops."

They Developed the Concept of Barely Famous Themselves

With so many familial connections to the reality TV realm, you'd think it would only be a matter of time until Erin and Sara ended up on a reality show, themselves. But in fact, the idea for Barely Famous came on the heels of the sibling duo vehemently rejecting offers to go the reality route. "Erin was writing on a show and I had been on a television show for four years so we were like, 'No, that’s never going to happen, but thank you,'" Sara exclusively shared. As Erin puts is, "We all just kind of looked at each other and thought, 'Wait a second, there's something funny in that.' There was something funny in this idea that everyone’s trying to sell a reality show and we’re just trying to not be on a reality show. So we thought there could be a really funny comedy about it, and then this idea started to form."

They've Got Some Awesome Guest Stars Lined Up for Season 2

One of the most exciting parts of the upcoming season is the slew of guest stars that will be appearing. "We have Cindy Crawford, who pokes fun at herself and was really amazing," Erin shared. "We have Chris Martin, who’s kind of like a dream guest star because he doesn’t do stuff like this, but he really blew everyone away. Zach Braff was hysterical and so fun to improv with. We got really lucky—we’ve had amazing guest stars." But Sara is personally stoked about one cameo in particular. "We’re so excited about everybody, but I’m really excited about Chelsea Handler. She's one of my favorite comedians," Sara gushed. "Kate [Hudson] is one of my best friends, so she had no choice; she had to be on the show. But Chelsea certainly didn’t have to be on the show, so her doing it was kind of like her saying, 'I like what you guys are doing,' and that’s the ultimate compliment."

They're Part of a Pretty Complex Family Tree

Their father, Grammy Award-winning musician David Foster, has been married a few times (totally normal in Hollywood). As such, the Foster clan has garnered some pretty famous step-siblings. Most notably, their father's previous unions made step-siblings out of reality star Brody Jenner, as well as super model sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. "We got really great step-siblings out of those marriages, but the marriages are no longer," Sara joked. "But you know what? I’m looking forward to seeing who our next step-siblings will be. Here’s hoping for some Kennedys. I mean, Maria Shriver’s single."

