Back to Cool

Gossip Girl

Leighton Meester plays Blair Waldorf, Serena's best friend and the ultimate Upper East Sider. "She spends lots of her time picking things out every day," says Daman of the character. "She is very precise and things just work very well for her." Kati Farkas (Nan Zhang) and Isabel Coates (Nicole Fiscella) are the attentive entourage. "The other girls want to be like Blair," says the designer. "They are matching, like the great sidekicks who dress similar." Note the copy-cat Ferragamo bags!



THE LOOK

The girls upgrade their French Toast uniforms with upscale accessories. Nan Zhang wears a headband from Century 21 with a Moschino jacket while Leighton Meester dons a cashmere sweater and headband from Henri Bendel and a Catherine Malandrino shirt. Nicole Fiscella stays warm with a Zara jacket. All bags are Ferragamo.