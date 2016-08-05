The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Has This Advice for JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

Between Monday night's Bachelorette finale and Tuesday night's jaw-dropping premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, fans of the famed Bachelor franchise have barely had any time to take a beat from all the excitement. The internet has full on exploded with status updates on the the recently engaged Joelle Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, speculation of who will be the next Bachelor (Luke? Chase? Daniel the Canadian?) and, of course, Chad memes. Oh, the Chad memes! But there's another member of the Bachelor Nation who made waves this week, and it's none other than former contestant, Lauren Bushnell!

Bushnell, who edged out Fletcher to win the affections of season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins, hosted an intimate dinner at the W Hotel in Hollywood, Calif. Tuesday night to celebrate the launch of her blog, Sparkle in her Eye. "It's going to be a really good creative outlet for me," she told InStyle. "I love fashion and as I grow older, I'm kind of finding my own style. Now that I'm in my late twenties, I've really found who I am and what that looks like and so I just figured now would be a good time to share that with people." Bushnell put that style on display, as she clinked glasses and chatted it up with guests in a pink Tularosa frock.

Bushnell also admitted that a lot has changed for her since her days of searching for love on national television. For one thing, she's ditched the flashy gowns that once filled her closet. "I feel like I've always had a little more of a simple, femenine style. I really don't wear a lot of sequins now." And one thing that has remained the same? Her amicable relationship with once competitor, Fletcher. "People think it's so weird the JoJo and I are friends, or that we've all stayed in contact. But, realistically, other people on The Bachelor are really the only ones who truly know what you've been through," Bushnell shared.

As for her number one piece of advice for Fletcher and Rodgers as they embark on their new journey together? "I had a conversation with JoJo on the phone and we talked about the media and the tabloids and the character assassination that can take place often. They're going through it right now and I just told her that unfortunately you just learn to get used to it and learn to ignore it even better," she divulged. "You really can't listen to it. It will only get better with time and you just have to be as supportive to each other as possible, because you're going to need each other! That's the beauty of it—it just brings you that much closer." Now, that's some sage advice.

Keep up with Bushnell via Sparkle in her Eye, and lookout this Fall for her new show with fiancé Higgins as they plan their wedding and their future on the Freeform reality series, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After.