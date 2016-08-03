We Spent 10 Minutes with The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson IRL and This Is What We Learned

Today's talk of The Bachelorette may be all about happy couple Joelle Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers after last night's season finale (congrats, you two!), but we haven't forgotten about everyone's favorite bad boy Chad Johnson. In fact, the Season 12 villain stopped by the Time Inc. offices in Los Angeles today to answer some questions we've been dying to know. What has life been like after the show? How was his time on Bachelor in Paradise? (The new season kicks off tonight on ABC at 8/7 C!) And did he ever buy Evan a new shirt?

Johnson, who before the show even aired, answered "Myself in 10 years" when asked whom he admires most in the world, made waves this season with his unabashed arrogance, high temper, interesting eating habits (deli meat platters, anyone?), and fascinatingly intense workout routines. It can easily be said that no contestant of The Bachelor franchise has ever made as much of an impression as the luxury real estate agent did in such a short time on the show. In his four-episode run, Johnson became the guy America loves to hate and hates to love, so we sat down with The Chad himself to discuss all of the above. Read below to see what he had to say--you won't be disappointed.

Rick Rowell/ABC

What are the biggest misconceptions about Chad?

I think the biggest misconception about me is that people think I’m angry or just a jerk or mean to people that aren’t mean to me. I’m only mean to people that are mean to me, and that’s after they’re mean to me. I’m pretty cool with people that are cool with me. And the one thing I like to say is that the only people that I don’t like are the people that don’t like me.

What is your honest opinion about JoJo's decision to pick Jordan?

Well, that was a straight up marketing decision. I had a feeling she was going to choose him from day one. So what can you say about that? You know? Maybe they had a connection, maybe they didn’t. But at the same time he was the most marketable person of the whole entire group to be there. And if she was looking to make money, she made the right decision, so I’m just saying.

What is something about a woman that is a dealbreaker?

I think one of the biggest deal breakers when it comes to me with women is going to be a girl who’s not herself. Like, I want you to say what you want to say, I want you to do what you want to do, and I don’t like people who hold back and try to be something that they’re not. That, to me, is a big deal breaker because I know and I can tell when you’re not being yourself.

Rick Rowell/ABC

What are three things people don't know about you?

Number one, I do like to meditate. I like to think about what I’m doing and that helps me business-wise. Number two, I am probably the hardest worker you’ll ever meet. Everything I do, comes down to, at the end of the day, supporting myself for a future. Number three, I’m very empathetic, which is probably one of the reasons I push people away a lot, and maybe I’m not the nicest person…because I’m trying to see who will break through that comfort zone, who’s willing to want to get to know me enough in order to want to break through that outer wall.

How did you prepare for The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise?

My diet was very, very, very strict when it came to preparing for the shows. I did it the same way a body builder would do it before going onto stage for a competition. Why not? You know? You’re going to be in front of millions of people, why not be in the best shape? It’s not that hard.

What was the first night like in Paradise?

Before we even started filming I had, like, a full bottle of champagne or something and I was like, “I should probably slow down, shouldn’t I?” And the guy I was with in the car was like, “You’re good, man.” So I took that as code for like, “Do whatever you want.” And that was not the case.

What is life like after the show?

It’s weird, you get girls coming out of the woodwork. Either exes or people I’ve tried to talk to before that then are like, “Hey!” and I’m like “Oh hey, you're the girl that blew me off two years ago, nice to meet you again.” I still maintain the same life, it’s just that when you go out, people that you’ve seen before a million times then act like they’re meeting you for the first time. I remember everybody. They’re like, “Oh, hey, Chad from the show!” I'm like, "Yeah…I know you."