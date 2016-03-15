The Bachelor Has a Winner: Find Out Who Got the Final Rose!

Spoiler alert: Ben Higgins is a bachelor no more! Season 20 of ABC's The Bachelor came to a dramatic end last night, and with it, a Neil Lane diamond engagement ring for Lauren Bushnell.

Despite his declaration of love to runner-up JoJo Fletcher in the fantasy suite, in the end it was 25-year-old flight attendant Bushnell that stole the hunky software developer's heart.

"You're my person," the couple repeated to each other as during the emotional proposal. Swoon.

Although they didn't get married on the show like we hoped they would, Bushnell plans to move to Denver, and the wedding date is set for May. After the finale, the couple stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to play an engagement game. Watch it here:

Congratulations to the happy couple!