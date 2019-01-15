Every Bachelor and Bachelorette Couple Who Is Still Together (Against all Odds)

Image zoom Todd Wawrychuk/Getty Images

If you’re a fan of The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises, then you know the shows are packed with plenty of drama-filled moments, ranging from contestant Rozlyn Papa being sent home for having an affair with a show producer to bachelor Brad Womack choosing no one.

But the tension doesn’t necessarily go away after the final rose. Several Bachelor and Bachelorette (as well as Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise) couples have left the final rose ceremony promising to be together forever, only to find themselves at odds once they took their relationship into the real world.

Despite the challenges, there are several couples who have stayed together. And on the heels of season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood, it seems worth revisiting the Bachelor and Bachelorette couples who are still together. Here, the duos who have stayed committed.

VIDEO: Inside the $7.4 Million Bachelor Mansion

Trista and Ryan Sutter

Trista and Ryan were the first Bachelorette couple to get married, and they’re still together today. The couple, who has two children, celebrated 15 years of marriage this past December, People reported.

Trista originally appeared as a contestant on season one of The Bachelor, but left the finale as the runner-up when bachelor Alex Michel chose Amanda Marsh. She eventually became the first Bachelorette, which is where she gave Ryan the final rose, telling him: “you stepped out of my dreams and into my world,” according to People. The couple was married during a three-episode television special called Trista & Ryan's Wedding.

Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney

Jason Mesnick made Bachelor history when he dumped Melissa Rycroft for runner-up Molly Malaney. The couple was married shortly after, on February 27, 2010.

It turns out Mesnick’s change of heart had staying power — he and Malaney will celebrate nine years of marriage this February.

Mesnick, a real estate agent, first appeared on season four of The Bachelorette, but was rejected by then-bachelorette DeAnna Pappas, according to Entertainment Weekly. He was then cast as the bachelor in season 13, where he met Malaney. In March 2013, the couple welcomed a daughter, Riley, who joined Mesnick’s son, Ty, from a previous marriage, Us Weekly reported.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen

Kufrin became the Melissa Rycroft of The Bachelor season 22 after bachelor Arie Luyendyk chose her and then broke off their engagement, opting instead for runner-up Lauren Burnham. After that, Kufrin became season 14’s Bachelorette, where she met Garrett Yrigoyen. Kufrin gave Yrigoyen the final rose during the August 2018 finale, prompting Yrigoyen to propose, Us Weekly reported. Kufrin accepted, exclaiming, “It’s you! It’s us!”

While the couple said they have not yet started planning a wedding, Yrigoyen told Us Weekly in December that it would likely take place in the fall because Kufrin “loves the fall.” It seems fitting given the fall-inspired photos the couple recently had taken to capture their engagement.

Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders

Csincsak appeared on season four of The Bachelorette and was chosen by DeAnna Pappas (over Jason Mesnick) in the final episode, but the couple broke up four months later, according to Us Weekly. Oddly enough, Lueders was eliminated by Mesnick during season 13 of The Bachelor. But it was the show that eventually led Csincsak and Lueders to each other — the couple met on a Bachelor reunion cruise and tied the knot in Vegas a year and a half later. Csincsak and Lueders, who live in Scottsdale, Arizona, welcomed their third child in December 2016.

"We're super grateful," Csincsak told Us Weekly. "It's crazy to think that nobody has ever had three kids from this show. We're the only people to ever do that, so I feel proud of everything that we've been through and the journey. I feel blessed to have a beautiful wife and three beautiful children all from the show. It's pretty awesome."

Chris Lambton and Peyton Wright

Like Jesse Csincsak and Ann Lueders, neither Lambton nor Wright found love on their seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. (Wright also appeared on season one of Bachelor Pad). But their relationship did come by way of the show; the two were introduced by mutual friends from The Bachelor, according to People. The couple was married in May 2012.

“I’m so glad Andy Baldwin left me standing there on that aircraft carrier,” Wright said of her experience on season 10. “I’m glad it didn’t go any further because it wouldn’t have worked out.”

The couple welcomed their second child this past December, a boy named Hayes. They also share a daughter, Lyla.

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

Hebert initially appeared on season 15 of The Bachelor, where she vied for a rose from bachelor Brad Womack. She didn’t win, but did become the seventh season Bachelorette. She chose Rosenbaum in the finale and he proposed to her, leading to a televised wedding in 2012, according to E! News.

The couple — who recently renewed their vows in Aruba — welcomed a son, Fordham, in September 2014 and daughter, Essex, in November 2016.

Holly Durst and Blake Julian

Durst sent Julian home at the rose ceremony when they both appeared on the second season of the Bachelor Pad. But before he walked away, she handed him a note that said it wasn’t the end for them, according to People. It turns out she was right — the couple got engaged in 2011 and married in 2012.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Durst told People at the time. “Blake is my best friend and now my husband. I have a beautiful future ahead of me with this man. I love him with all my heart!”

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Lowe originally appeared on season eight of The Bachelorette. But when Emily Maynard sent him packing, he became The Bachelor for season 17. At the final rose ceremony, Lowe gave Guidici the rose. They got engaged during the finale and tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony in 2014.

“Part of our success comes from the fact that we're not the typical Bachelor couple,” Sean told Entertainment Tonight. “We don't do a lot of the Bachelor reunions and go and meet up -- that's just not us. We live our own life and do our own thing, so we don’t really feel that pressure and that’s the way we like it.”

The couple, who lives in Texas, just welcomed their second child in May, Isaiah Hendrix, who joined their two-year-old Samuel Thomas.

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Hartsock was sent home by Sean Lowe on season 17 of The Bachelor, after which she landed the role of The Bachelorette for season nine of the show. After a surprise exit by Brooks Forester, one of her final three choices, Hartsock handed the final rose to Siegfried. The couple was married on Jan. 18, 2015 in Palos Verdes, California. Hartsock told Us Weekly the day was “a dream come true.”

Hartsock and Siegfried will welcome their second child this month, a boy, who will join their two-year-old son Asher.

Ty Brown and Elizabeth Kitt

Brown was sent home on season six of The Bachelorette while competing for a rose from Ali Fedotowky, and Jake Pavelka sent Kitt packing on season 14 of The Bachelor. Kitt also competed on season one of Bachelor Pad. But Brown and Kitt met after the final rose at a charity event in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly. Brown reportedly proposed to Kitt in October 2013 on the porch of their then-new home in Nashville, and they were married in March 2014. In April 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Blakely Elizabeth Brown.

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

After appearing as a contestant on season 11 of The Bachelorette (Tolbert) and season 19 of The Bachelor (Roper), this couple eventually found love on season two of Bachelor In Paradise. In 2016 they married in Dana Point, California in a ceremony that was later televised on ABC.

The couple now lives in Kansas City, Kansas and welcomed a daughter, Emerson, in August 2017. This past April, they told People they were trying for another baby.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass

Viewers first met Bass on season 11 of The Bachelorette and Waddell on season 19 of The Bachelor. But they met each other — and fell in love — on season three of Bachelor in Paradise. In June 2017, the couple was married in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in a ceremony officiated by the show’s host, Chris Harrison, People reported.

Waddell and Bass welcomed a daughter, Isabella Evelyn, in February 2018. She joins the three sons Bass has from a previous relationship.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

After being sent home on season 20 of the Bachelor, Fletcher became the season 12 Bachelorette, which is where she met Rodgers and the pair became engaged. Two years after the proposal, Fletcher and Rodgers still have not set a wedding date, a decision they told People came after nearly breaking up.

“I don’t think the real difficulties began until after the final rose,” Fletcher, 27, told the publication. “That’s when things really blew up for us, and we didn’t know how to prepare for that.”

Ultimately, the couple said the tough time made their relationship stronger. New episodes of their web series, Engaged With Jo & Jordan, air every week.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Lindsay appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor, but didn’t find love with Nick Viall, which led to her landing a spot as season 13’s Bachelorette. Lindsay chose Abasolo over runner-up Peter Kraus, and the couple is now planning a small, non-televised wedding that will take place in the first half of 2019, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

Gates and Gottschalk each went home after appearing on season 21 of The Bachelor and season 13 of The Bachelorette, respectively. This led them both to season four of Bachelor in Paradise, which is where they discovered a connection and continued their relationship off camera.

Us Weekly reported in June 2018 that the couple could be engaged soon, but Gates said in an August Instagram post that it wasn’t yet in the cards.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

After Iaconetti appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor and Haibon on season 11 of The Bachelorette, they found themselves contestants on Bachelor in Paradise. And, yes, they met during season two, but returned for three and five — and brought with them their share of drama. Iaconetti repeatedly confessed her love for a not-as-interested Haibon, eventually deciding to move on and attend The Bachelor Winter Games, where she met Kevin Wendt and the two began dating, People reported.

Haibon said seeing Iaconetti with someone else was what made him realize his feelings for her.

“Sometimes I need a kick in the a—,” he said, according to the publication. “That was a big kick in the a—.”

The couple announced their engagement in June.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

While Luyendyk originally chose Becca Kufrin during the season 22 Bachelor finale, he called off their engagement and professed his love for runner-up Lauren Burnham. What aired was what InStyle writer Romy Oltuski called, “the most cringe-worthy breakup in Bachelor history.”

The couple was engaged during the "After the Final Rose" special and were married in Hawaii on Saturday, Jan. 12, according to Us Weekly. The couple also announced they are expecting a daughter in June.

“I think what I'm looking forward to the most is seeing all of our friends and family in one place together and just having a really great vacation,” Burnham told Us Weekly about the couple’s upcoming wedding. “Obviously seeing Arie at the altar ... that's one thing that replays in my head over and over again all the time.”