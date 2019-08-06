6 August TV Shows That Will Remedy Your End-of-Summer Blues
You won't want to miss these new series.
August's slate of new releases is a decade-jumping smorgasbord of comedy, drama, fantasy, and series which defy convention altogether. Read on below for a preview of every must-stream show out this month.
A Black Lady Sketch Show (August 2, HBO)
Featuring an all-Black, all female cast anchored by Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Quinta Brunson, and Ashley Nicole Black, HBO’s ensemble sketch comedy show includes all-star guests like Angela Bassett, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, and Kelly Rowland.
BH90210 (August 7, Fox)
The gang's back together, but this time around they're playing themselves.
Why Women Kill (August 15, CBS All Access)
In this decade-spanning drama from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste play three different women in three very different marriages who share a universal reaction to their husbands' infidelity.
The Righteous Gemstones (August 18, HBO)
From the team behind Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down comes a comedy about an over-the-top family of wealthy televangelists led by John Goodman, Danny McBride, and Adam DeVine.
On Becoming a God In Central Florida (August 25, Showtime)
Kirsten Dunst (and a set of braces, briefly) stars alongside Alexander Skarsgård in a new prestige series that follows a minimum wage employee in her rise to the top of the same pyramid scheme that took her money in the first place.
Carnival Row (August 30, Prime Video)
A fairy (Cara Delevingne) and a human detective (Orlando Bloom) reconnect after the former is exiled from her land and forced to live in the dangerous Carnival Row.