6 August TV Shows That Will Remedy Your End-of-Summer Blues

August's slate of new releases is a decade-jumping smorgasbord of comedy, drama, fantasy, and series which defy convention altogether. Read on below for a preview of every must-stream show out this month.

A Black Lady Sketch Show (August 2, HBO)

Image zoom Courtesy of HBO

Featuring an all-Black, all female cast anchored by Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Quinta Brunson, and Ashley Nicole Black, HBO’s ensemble sketch comedy show includes all-star guests like Angela Bassett, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, and Kelly Rowland.

BH90210 (August 7, Fox)

Image zoom Shane Harvey/FOX

The gang's back together, but this time around they're playing themselves.

Why Women Kill (August 15, CBS All Access)

Image zoom Ali Goldstein

In this decade-spanning drama from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste play three different women in three very different marriages who share a universal reaction to their husbands' infidelity.

The Righteous Gemstones (August 18, HBO)

Image zoom Fred Norris/HBO

From the team behind Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down comes a comedy about an over-the-top family of wealthy televangelists led by John Goodman, Danny McBride, and Adam DeVine.

On Becoming a God In Central Florida (August 25, Showtime)

Image zoom Patti Perret

Kirsten Dunst (and a set of braces, briefly) stars alongside Alexander Skarsgård in a new prestige series that follows a minimum wage employee in her rise to the top of the same pyramid scheme that took her money in the first place.

RELATED: Hunter Schafer Says This Was the Hardest Euphoria Scene for Her to Shoot

Carnival Row (August 30, Prime Video)

Image zoom Prime Video

A fairy (Cara Delevingne) and a human detective (Orlando Bloom) reconnect after the former is exiled from her land and forced to live in the dangerous Carnival Row.