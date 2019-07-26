Everything to Stream on Netflix This August
Somehow August is almost here, which means the summer is wrapping up, and that’s absolutely devastating. But it’s OK because Netflix is here to help with a set of new releases to settle our summer separation anxiety.
Comedy is thriving this month on the streaming platform with the return of series like Dear White People and Glow. You can watch Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman play three best friends struggling as empty nesters who still want to smother their adult sons in the film Otherhood. Toward the middle of the month, more comedy continues with Tiffany Haddish‘s comedy special Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. If you’re in the mood for some good ol’ emotional nostalgia, Now and Then will fulfill all of those needs. And for those of you who are curious about the preparation that’s required to dress A-listers or furnish their homes, you can watch stylist Jason Bolden and his husband Adair Curtis, an interior designer, work their magic in Styling Hollywood.
Per usual, we’ll have to say our goodbyes to some titles, including the sweet rom-com A Cinderella Story, starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray. Both Hairspray musicals from 1988 and 2007 will also be leaving, so start watching now before they’re gone.
Keep scrolling to see the releases we’re most excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.
Now and Then
The classic coming-of-age film that will make you laugh and cry at the same time will be here to warm our hearts. The beloved film features stars like Christina Ricci, Demi Moore and Rosie O’Donnell. Grab your tissues, you’ll need ‘em. Available August 1.
Dear White People: Volume 3
The students of Winchester University are adjusting to changes and tapping into romantic possibilities this season. Expect to see the characters adjust to all kinds of transitions, including Samantha White's (Logan Browning) departure from her titular radio show. Available August 2.
Otherhood
Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman star in this comedy about three best friends coping as empty nesters. Feeling forgotten on Mother’s Day, the trio ventures to New York City to visit their adult sons only to embark on a journey of rediscovering who they are without their kids. Available August 2.
GLOW: Season 3
The ladies are taking on Sin City as headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino this season. To their surprise, Las Vegas isn’t as glamorous and glittery as anticipated. In this season, the ladies battle with their identities in and outside of the ring. Available August 9.
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Get ready for some laughs from six of Tiffany Haddish’s favorite comedians, as she introduces a diverse group of female talent to the world. In a collection of half-hour stand-up comedy specials, Haddish pays it forward and opens up the stage for women to shine. The show will showcase Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam) and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview). Available August 13.
Styling Hollywood
Stylist Jason Bolden and his interior designer husband Adair Curtis offer a look into their world of dressing and designing houses for the rich and famous. Bolden boasts a respectable list of clients including Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Ava DuVernay, Yara Shahidi and many more. Follow the artistically inclined couple as they run their lifestyle company, JSN STUDIO, amid juggling marriage and life. Available August 30.
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2019
August 1
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something's Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie
Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
August 2
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
Basketball or Nothing
Dear White People: Volume 3
Derry Girls: Season 2
Otherhood
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3
August 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4
August 5
Enter the Anime
No Good Nick: Part 2
August 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
August 8
Dollar
Jane the Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director
Wu Assassins
August 9
Cable Girls: Season 4
The Family
GLOW: Season 3
The InBESTigators
iZombie: Season 5
Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling
Sintonia
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
August 13
Knightfall: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
August 14
The 100: Season 6
August 15
Cannon Busters
August 16
45 rpm
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Better Than Us
Diagnosis
Frontera verde
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
The Little Switzerland
Mindhunter: Season 2
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
Selfless
Sextuplets
Super Monsters Back to School
Victim Number 8
August 17
The Punisher (2004)
August 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free
August 21
American Factory
Hyperdrive
August 22
Love Alarm
August 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema
HERO MASK: Part II
Rust Valley Restorers
August 27
Million Pound Menu: Season 2
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
August 28
Droppin' Cash: Season 2
August 29
Falling Inn Love
Kardec
Workin' Moms: Season 3
August 30
The A List
Carole & Tuesday
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
La Grande Classe
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
Styling Hollywood
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis
Un bandido honrado
August 31
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
Sacred Games: Season 2
Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2019
August 1
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington: Season 1-5
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
Just Friends
Legion
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hurt Locker
The Master
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
Zombieland
August 2
The Founder
August 5
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV: Collection
August 6
Love, Rosie
Zodiac
August 8
The Emoji Movie
August 11
No Country for Old Men
August 14
The Royals: Season 1
August 15
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler's Soft Underbelly: Season 1
August 16
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
August 20
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
August 21
Beautiful Creatures
August 28
Wind River
August 30
Burnt
August 31
Straw Dogs