Everything to Stream on Netflix This August 

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Somehow August is almost here, which means the summer is wrapping up, and that’s absolutely devastating. But it’s OK because Netflix is here to help with a set of new releases to settle our summer separation anxiety.

Comedy is thriving this month on the streaming platform with the return of series like Dear White People and Glow. You can watch Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman play three best friends struggling as empty nesters who still want to smother their adult sons in the film Otherhood. Toward the middle of the month, more comedy continues with Tiffany Haddish‘s comedy special Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. If you’re in the mood for some good ol’ emotional nostalgia, Now and Then will fulfill all of those needs. And for those of you who are curious about the preparation that’s required to dress A-listers or furnish their homes, you can watch stylist Jason Bolden and his husband Adair Curtis, an interior designer, work their magic in Styling Hollywood.

Per usual, we’ll have to say our goodbyes to some titles, including the sweet rom-com A Cinderella Story, starring Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray. Both Hairspray musicals from 1988 and 2007 will also be leaving, so start watching now before they’re gone.

Keep scrolling to see the releases we’re most excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.

Now and Then

Image zoom Archive Photos/Getty Images

The classic coming-of-age film that will make you laugh and cry at the same time will be here to warm our hearts. The beloved film features stars like Christina Ricci, Demi Moore and Rosie O’Donnell. Grab your tissues, you’ll need ‘em. Available August 1.

Dear White People: Volume 3

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

The students of Winchester University are adjusting to changes and tapping into romantic possibilities this season. Expect to see the characters adjust to all kinds of transitions, including Samantha White's (Logan Browning) departure from her titular radio show. Available August 2.

Otherhood

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman star in this comedy about three best friends coping as empty nesters. Feeling forgotten on Mother’s Day, the trio ventures to New York City to visit their adult sons only to embark on a journey of rediscovering who they are without their kids. Available August 2.

GLOW: Season 3

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

The ladies are taking on Sin City as headliners at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino this season. To their surprise, Las Vegas isn’t as glamorous and glittery as anticipated. In this season, the ladies battle with their identities in and outside of the ring. Available August 9.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Get ready for some laughs from six of Tiffany Haddish’s favorite comedians, as she introduces a diverse group of female talent to the world. In a collection of half-hour stand-up comedy specials, Haddish pays it forward and opens up the stage for women to shine. The show will showcase Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out), April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam) and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview). Available August 13.

Styling Hollywood

Image zoom Courtesy of Netflix

Stylist Jason Bolden and his interior designer husband Adair Curtis offer a look into their world of dressing and designing houses for the rich and famous. Bolden boasts a respectable list of clients including Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Ava DuVernay, Yara Shahidi and many more. Follow the artistically inclined couple as they run their lifestyle company, JSN STUDIO, amid juggling marriage and life. Available August 30.

Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2019

August 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something's Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie

Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

August 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

Basketball or Nothing

Dear White People: Volume 3

Derry Girls: Season 2

Otherhood

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

August 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

August 5

Enter the Anime

No Good Nick: Part 2

August 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

August 8

Dollar

Jane the Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director

Wu Assassins

August 9

Cable Girls: Season 4

The Family

GLOW: Season 3

The InBESTigators

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

August 13

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

August 14

The 100: Season 6

August 15

Cannon Busters

August 16

45 rpm

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Better Than Us

Diagnosis

Frontera verde

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland

Mindhunter: Season 2

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Selfless

Sextuplets

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8

August 17

The Punisher (2004)

August 20

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free

August 21

American Factory

Hyperdrive

August 22

Love Alarm

August 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema

HERO MASK: Part II

Rust Valley Restorers

August 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

August 28

Droppin' Cash: Season 2

August 29

Falling Inn Love

Kardec

Workin' Moms: Season 3

August 30

The A List

Carole & Tuesday

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

La Grande Classe

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Un bandido honrado

August 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

Sacred Games: Season 2



Everything Leaving Netflix in August 2019

August 1

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Season 1-5

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

August 2

The Founder

August 5

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

August 6

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

August 8

The Emoji Movie

August 11

No Country for Old Men

August 14

The Royals: Season 1

August 15

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler's Soft Underbelly: Season 1

August 16

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

August 20

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

August 21

Beautiful Creatures

August 28

Wind River

August 30

Burnt

August 31

Straw Dogs