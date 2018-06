“Rene Carpenter is very daring and kind of the most outspoken of the wives,” The Astronaut Wives Club’s costumer designer Eric Daman says. “Rene was someone that was very ahead of her time. She was a really a big feminist and was really about expressing herself through clothing and through her opinions. She wore curve-hugging things, but not to be sexy or va-va-voom, but just because that’s who she felt she was and that’s how she expressed herself.”