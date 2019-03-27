Here's Everything to Stream on Netflix This April
Warm weather is upon us, but Netflix's April 2019 drop might just keep you inside. After all, you've probably spent the last couple of months holed up trying to avoid the cold, so one more month won't hurt. Plus, you're in for a treat, so it's totally worth it.
Hibernating or not, April’s Netflix releases will lift your spirits — first of all, the internet's boyfriend is back! Noah Centineo and Riverdale's star Camila Mendes co-star in rom-com, The Perfect Date. Kiernan Shipka’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for part two, while OG teenage witch Melissa Joan Hart stars in a new family comedy series, No Good Nick. If you're looking for some nostalgia, both The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies are coming to the streaming service, along with Bear Grylls trekking through crazy conditions, Gina Rodriguez living her best life in a comedy, and so much more.
Of course, we’ll have to part ways with some titles, including classics like Sex and the City: The Movie and a trio of James Bond films (Casino Royale, Diamonds Are Forever and Die Another Day). The clock is ticking, so make sure you get your fix before they’re gone.
Check out the movies and shows we’re excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (1 & 2)
The beloved teen bestie films are finally on Netflix, which means you're going to need tissues because emotions will be running high. Nevertheless, the fab foursome of ladies will warm your heart and make you want to find a pair of jeans to share. Available April 1
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2
Kiernan Shipka returns in this sinister series for part two. This time she's on a quest to learn more about her lineage and caught in the middle of a tricky love triangle, all while trying to hold on to her friends in the mortal world
Available April 5
You vs.Wild
Netflix is adding another interactive user adventure to its slate with a thrill-seeking series starring Bear Grylls. In every episode, you can decide the course of the story to help Grylls survive perilous environments around the world.
Available April 10
The Perfect Date
If you're a fan of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, then you'll be happy with the latest rom-com starring Noah Centineo. Centineo plays a guy who needs to save money for college, so he devises a plan to pose as a stand-in boyfriend for different occasions. He turns his successful business model in to an app, but it comes with its challenges when he meets the girl of his dreams, played by Camila Mendes.
Available April 12
No Good Nick
Your favorite witch is back, but this time she’s a wife and mom of two in a new family comedy series. Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin play Liz and Ed who open up their home to a young girl named Nick, seeking revenge on them for ruining her life unbeknownst to them.
Available April 15
Someone Great
Even though Sex and the City: The Movie is leaving in April, Gina Rodriguez's female-powered film could help fill the void. Rodriguez plays Jenny, a music journalist who gets her dream job at a prestigious magazine in San Francisco. She's hit with bad news when her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) breaks up with her. Thanks to her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow), she's able to cope with the heartache during a crazy night out in New York City.
Available April 19
Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2019
April 1
Ultraman
Across The Line
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Valkyrie
April 2
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
April 3
Suzzanna: Buried Alive
April 5
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2
In The Shadows
Legacies: Season 1
Our Planet
Persona: Collection
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8
Tijuana
Unicorn Store
April 9
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6
April 10
New Girl: Season 7
You vs. Wild
April 11
Black Summer
April 12
A Land Imagined
Band Aid
Huge in France
Mighty Little Bheem
The Perfect Date
The Silence
Special
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
April 15
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
No Good Nick
The New Romantic
April 16
Super Monsters Furever Friends
April 18
My First First Love
April 19
A Fortunate Man
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
Cuckoo: Season 5
I, Daniel Blake
Music Teacher
Rilakkuma and Kaoru
Samantha!: Season 2
Someone Great
April 20
Grass is Greener
April 22
Pinky Malinky: Part 2
Selection Day
April 23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
April 24
Bonding
April 25
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
The Ugly Truth
April 26
The Protector: Season 2
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2
Street Food
The Sapphires
Yankee
April 27
American Honey
April 28
Señora Acero: Season 5
April 29
Burning
The Imitation Game
April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
Baki: Part 2
Ingress: The Animation
Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2019
Leaving April 1
American Pie
Billy Madison
Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
Casino Royale
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Goldfinger
Happy Feet
Happy Gilmore
Heat
I Love You, Man
L.A. Confidential
Live and Let Die
Luther: Series 1-4
Octopussy
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Seven
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Spy Who Loved Me
The World Is Not Enough
Wallander: Series 1-4
You Only Live Twice
Leaving April 4
Raw
Leaving April 7
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
Leaving April 13
Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 18
Silver Linings Playbook