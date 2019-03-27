Here's Everything to Stream on Netflix This April 

Image zoom Courtesy Netflix

Warm weather is upon us, but Netflix's April 2019 drop might just keep you inside. After all, you've probably spent the last couple of months holed up trying to avoid the cold, so one more month won't hurt. Plus, you're in for a treat, so it's totally worth it.

Hibernating or not, April’s Netflix releases will lift your spirits — first of all, the internet's boyfriend is back! Noah Centineo and Riverdale's star Camila Mendes co-star in rom-com, The Perfect Date. Kiernan Shipka’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for part two, while OG teenage witch Melissa Joan Hart stars in a new family comedy series, No Good Nick. If you're looking for some nostalgia, both The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies are coming to the streaming service, along with Bear Grylls trekking through crazy conditions, Gina Rodriguez living her best life in a comedy, and so much more.

Of course, we’ll have to part ways with some titles, including classics like Sex and the City: The Movie and a trio of James Bond films (Casino Royale, Diamonds Are Forever and Die Another Day). The clock is ticking, so make sure you get your fix before they’re gone.

Check out the movies and shows we’re excited for below, as well as the full list of everything to watch this month.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (1 & 2)

The beloved teen bestie films are finally on Netflix, which means you're going to need tissues because emotions will be running high. Nevertheless, the fab foursome of ladies will warm your heart and make you want to find a pair of jeans to share. Available April 1

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2

Kiernan Shipka returns in this sinister series for part two. This time she's on a quest to learn more about her lineage and caught in the middle of a tricky love triangle, all while trying to hold on to her friends in the mortal world

Available April 5

You vs.Wild

Netflix is adding another interactive user adventure to its slate with a thrill-seeking series starring Bear Grylls. In every episode, you can decide the course of the story to help Grylls survive perilous environments around the world.

Available April 10

The Perfect Date

If you're a fan of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, then you'll be happy with the latest rom-com starring Noah Centineo. Centineo plays a guy who needs to save money for college, so he devises a plan to pose as a stand-in boyfriend for different occasions. He turns his successful business model in to an app, but it comes with its challenges when he meets the girl of his dreams, played by Camila Mendes.

Available April 12

No Good Nick

Your favorite witch is back, but this time she’s a wife and mom of two in a new family comedy series. Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin play Liz and Ed who open up their home to a young girl named Nick, seeking revenge on them for ruining her life unbeknownst to them.

Available April 15

Someone Great

Even though Sex and the City: The Movie is leaving in April, Gina Rodriguez's female-powered film could help fill the void. Rodriguez plays Jenny, a music journalist who gets her dream job at a prestigious magazine in San Francisco. She's hit with bad news when her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) breaks up with her. Thanks to her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow), she's able to cope with the heartache during a crazy night out in New York City.

Available April 19

Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2019

April 1

Ultraman

Across The Line

All the President's Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Valkyrie

April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive

April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet

Persona: Collection

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8

Tijuana

Unicorn Store

April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6

April 10

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild

April 11

Black Summer

April 12

A Land Imagined

Band Aid

Huge in France

Mighty Little Bheem

The Perfect Date

The Silence

Special

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

April 15

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick

The New Romantic

April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends

April 18

My First First Love

April 19

A Fortunate Man

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Cuckoo: Season 5

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Samantha!: Season 2

Someone Great

April 20

Grass is Greener

April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2

Selection Day

April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

April 24

Bonding

April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

April 26

The Protector: Season 2

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2

Street Food

The Sapphires

Yankee

April 27

American Honey

April 28

Señora Acero: Season 5

April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki: Part 2

Ingress: The Animation

Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2019

Leaving April 1

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Leaving April 4

Raw

Leaving April 7

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Leaving April 13

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 18

Silver Linings Playbook