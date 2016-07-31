Tasha St. Patrick's Wardrobe on Power Could Give Empire's Cookie Lyons a Run for Her Money

If you tune into Empire each week just to view Cookie Lyon’s (Taraji P. Henson) outrageously enviable wardrobe, then you'll likely appreciate Tasha St. Patrick’s (Naturi Naughton) equally impressive outfits on Starz’s hit show, Power. If you're not yet familiar, get ready to binge on the salacious drama—Season 3 is airing now and Patrick's closet packs more designer names than Rodeo Drive.

As the estranged wife of New York City drug-dealer-turned-club-owner James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), Tasha’s closet has evolved over the past two seasons, from super glam to, well, toned-down glam.

“Even in her casual wear, Tasha will be wearing her Nike heel sneakers,” Naughton told InStyle of her character’s label love. “Tasha’s closet is kind of ridiculous. She’s wearing Tom Ford thigh high boots just to go to the store. She’s wearing Alexander McQueen and Chloe bags. She’s married to a drug dealer, so she’s got lots of money! Her clothes are so elevated and yet they still feel like that around the way kind of girl. Something about her feels very accessible.”

Like Cookie, Tasha often dons luxe pieces like furs, Agent Provacateaur bustiers, and statement jewels. But the big difference viewers will see between Cookie and Tasha, and between previous seasons of Power and the current episodes, is that Tasha’s wardrobe begins to show its softer side as the star struggles to find her way in a post-Ghost world this season.

“Tasha’s style this year has shifted because she went through a little bit of depression. She’s lost her life, her stability, her husband,” Naughton said. “She’s wearing a lot more nude colors and dressed-down clothing. She never really did that in the first two seasons but now she’s starting to realize, ‘Who do I want to be? How do I want to dress?’ That’s actually one of the lines she says this season: ‘I don’t even know how I want to look.' She doesn’t really have her own sense of style until she takes the time to create it because Ghost had always created it for her.”

Expect Tasha’s beauty routine to shift as well. Soft ponytails and nude lips enter the rotation. But don’t fear, glam still has its place in Tasha’s arsenal: “If she’s dressed up it’s because she has a purpose. Maybe she’s going to manipulate somebody. If she’s got her boobs up, she’s definitely going in for the kill. It’s all part of her plan,” Naughton said.

Naughton, who began her career as part of the girl group 3LW (along with Adrienne Bailon and Kiely Williams), and went on to have roles in films like Notorious, and Fame, as well as the Broadway production of Hairspray, said Power’s stylist helps push her limits and dares her to wear sexier clothes on the show.

“Our stylist will come in and say, ‘I know you’re not going to want to wear this but it’s going to look amazing on you.’ Trying everything on in the key to success because you can never know what looks great on you if you don’t experiment.”

In real life, Naughton’s style veers more feminine than fierce. “My personal style is girly-girl all the way,” Naughton said. “I’m obsessed with summer time because I get to play with color blocking or punching it up with accessories. I take colorful approaches to different seasons. Even in the winter I will find a way to get in some burnt orange or army green, or really cool aqua blues. I find color in every season because I think it just brings a little light to the world.”

One thing she has in common with her character’s wardrobe though is her love of high heels. “Even though my feet hurt, I will wear a heel and love it,” Naughton said. “On the show, I wear a lot of 6-inch-high Saint Laurent and a lot of Louboutins!”

Tune into Power tonight (Sunday) at 9 p.m. on Starz.