A Complete Guide to All the Beloved Shows and Movies Set to Make a Comeback

Where to watch: Netflix, date TBD

The original: Mother-daughter duo Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) were BFFs with each other and the close-knit residents of their town, Stars Hollow, Conn. They were quirky and lovable, and to this day we still dream about stopping by Luke’s Diner for a cup of coffee and a doughnut.

The reboot: There’s been speculation that the show would return ever since the cast reunited at Comic Con back in June. Now, the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is officially on board. She left the series before its final season, but Sherman-Palladino is reportedly ready to give the show another go—and this time, she’ll send the series off the way she had always planned. She’ll do it with four 90-minute episodes, one for each season of the year: fall, winter, spring, and summer.