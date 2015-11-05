A Complete Guide to All the Beloved Shows and Movies Set to Make a Comeback

Lorimar Film Entertainment / Everett Collection
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That’s the motto that Hollywood has long lived by, and it’s true now more than ever. In the coming months, some of your favorite faces from TV shows and movies of the past are slated to resurface on the small screen. While remakes of classic shows like Full House and a TV version of My Best Friend’s Wedding have been getting plenty of buzz, past cartoon hits like The Powerpuff Girls and The Magic School Bus are also being revamped for today’s high-tech kiddos. And that’s not all: Scroll down for a complete guide to the nine shows and movies coming back this year and next—plus one of your favorite characters getting a reboot, too.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement