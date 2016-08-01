9 TV Shows and Specials to Watch in August

With the fall TV lineup just around the corner, August tends to offer a lighter array of programming to tune in to. Not this year! In fact, one of the biggest television events of the year is happening this month: the 2016 summer Olympic games in Rio, kicking off on Aug. 5. We can’t wait to watch all of the competitions and ceremonies (we’re looking at you, Simone Biles!).

In addition to the specials that will air in August—like the MTV Video Music Awards and the much-anticipated reunion of The Hills—there are also a slew of original programs premiering as well. Netflix’s newest show, The Get Down, dives into the birth of hip hop in New York City, as seen through the eyes of legendary director Baz Luhrmann. Old favorites return as well, like Bachelor in Paradise (hello, Chad!) and thriller drama, The Strain.

Scroll down for all of the shows and specials that we’re watching in August.