9 TV Shows and Specials to Watch in August

Netflix
Janelle Grodsky
Aug 01, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

With the fall TV lineup just around the corner, August tends to offer a lighter array of programming to tune in to. Not this year! In fact, one of the biggest television events of the year is happening this month: the 2016 summer Olympic games in Rio, kicking off on Aug. 5. We can’t wait to watch all of the competitions and ceremonies (we’re looking at you, Simone Biles!).

In addition to the specials that will air in August—like the MTV Video Music Awards and the much-anticipated reunion of The Hills—there are also a slew of original programs premiering as well. Netflix’s newest show, The Get Down, dives into the birth of hip hop in New York City, as seen through the eyes of legendary director Baz Luhrmann. Old favorites return as well, like Bachelor in Paradise (hello, Chad!) and thriller drama, The Strain.

Scroll down for all of the shows and specials that we’re watching in August.

1 of 9 Rick Rowell/ABC

Bachelor in Paradise

Missing The Chad? Don't fret—he's shacking up with other Bachelor fan-favorites, like Nick Viall, Jubilee Sharpe, and the twins (Emily and Haley Ferguson), on this season's Mexico-based lovefest. (Aug. 2, 8 p.m. ET on ABC)

2 of 9

The Hills: That Was Then, This is Now

It's been ten years since our favorite Hollywood dwellers—Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, and Spencer and Heidi Pratt—graced our TV screens! Although this special is not quite a reunion, we'll see Conrad and crew dishing on what went down during the show's heyday. "We're going to reveal things we haven't talked about before," Conrad says in the trailer. (Aug. 2, 10 p.m. ET on MTV)

3 of 9

2016 Rio Olympics

The opening ceremony of this year's summer Olympic games kicks off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Aug. 5. The entire spectacle—from gymnastics to swimming to relay races—will air on NBC through Aug. 21, so you'll have plenty of time to watch your favorites. (Aug. 5, 7 p.m. ET on NBC)

4 of 9 Brandon Hickman/E! Entertainment

Hollywood Medium

Hollywood's favorite medium, 19-year-old Tyler Henry, is back for a second season of his hit E! series. You won't want to miss all the history he digs up on this season's guests, like Kris Jenner, Tori Spelling, Whitney Port, Austin Mahone, and more. (Aug. 10, 8 p.m. ET on E!)

5 of 9 Netflix

The Get Down

This 1970s-set musical drama created by Baz Luhrmann follows a rag-tag group of Bronx teenagers who, coupled with the hardened New York City on the brink of bankruptcy, gives birth to hip hop and disco as we know it. The cast includes Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, Skylan Brooks, Tremaine Brown Jr., Herizen Guardiola, Jimmy Smits, Jaden Smith, Mamoudou Athie, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen. (Aug. 12, all episodes available on Netflix)

6 of 9 Emanuela Scarpa/Sundance TV

Gomorrah

Are Italian crime dramas your thing? Sundance TV will air a new series about a Neapolitan crime organization called Camorra, set in the suburbs of Naples. It explores the complex family ties and interpersonal dynamics of Naples' dangerous "clans." (Aug. 24, 10 p.m. ET on Sundance TV)

7 of 9 Christopher Polk/Getty

Video Music Awards (VMAs)

The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden this year. Nominees include Beyoncé, Adele, Drake, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and more. (Aug. 28, 9 p.m. ET on MTV)

8 of 9 Michael Gibson/FX

The Strain

The third season of FX's bone-chilling drama returns. It tells the story of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the former head of the Center for Disease Control, who investigates a viral outbreak of ancient vampirism. In this season, as the strain spreads, the federal government writes off the people of New York City and they must fight for survival on their own. (Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on FX)

9 of 9 Byron Cohen

You're the Worst

Not your typical romantic comedy, this series follows narcissicist Jimmy (Chris Geere) and cynic Gretchen (Aya Cash) as they navigate a new relationship. Season 3 will pick up right where the last season left off, when Gretchen declared her love for Jimmy. (Aug. 31, 10 p.m. ET on FXX)

