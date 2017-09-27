9 Spooky TV Shows to Watch Before Halloween

If you're in the mood to get spooked this Halloween but don't feel like rewatching your favorite horror flicks, opt for a late-night binge of TV's creepiest series. From old favorites like American Horror Story's newest terrifying plot line and The Walking Dead's endless barrage of killer zombies to new shows involving serial killers and horrifying folk tales, there are plenty of scary moments on the small screen this year. But, if you're less into the sleep-with-the-lights-on type of horror and more into dark comedies that serve up scary with a side of laughs, then you'll want to tune into the new series Ghosted or the classic annual The Simpsons' Halloween episode, "Treehouse of Horror."

VIDEO: The Biggest Movie Franchises Coming This Fall

No matter where you land on the horror spectrum, there's a spooky TV show to prepare you for All Hallows' Eve. Looking for an alternative to Rocky Horror or a replacement for Scream Queens? Check out our favorite hair-raising series and specials below.