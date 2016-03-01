9 New TV Shows to Watch in March 2016

Get ready to hit the couch, because March is shaping up to be a jam-packed month for watching can’t-miss TV shows. While you’re gearing up to bid a final farewell to Downton Abbey, saying hello to fan favorites returning from midseason hiatus (we’re looking at you, Empire and Quantico), and eagerly anticipating all-new seasons of House of Cards and The Last Man on Earth, there are also tons of new shows worthy of a spot on your DVR. Scroll down for nine new series you’ll want to keep on your radar.

The Family

When the presumed-dead son of a politician (played by Joan Allen) shows up more than ten years after he mysteriously disappeared, his family begins to wonder if he’s truly who he claims to be. And new questions continue to arise as the community seeks answers to find out what really went down over a decade ago. Created by veteran Shondaland writer and producer Jenna Bans, you can count on the thriller to pack tons of twists. (March 3 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC)

The Real O’Neals

In ABC’s newest comedy, 16-year-old Kenny O’Neal (played by Noah Galvin) tells his family that he’s gay—and in the aftermath of his revelation, the rest of the O’Neal clan begins to spill secrets of their own. Suddenly, the family is ready to drop their past act of perfection and start keeping it real as Kenny inadvertently becomes his high school’s key LGBTQ spokesperson. (March 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

Underground

Executive produced by musician John Legend, the 10-episode drama follows a group of Georgia slaves attempting to flee the South using the Underground Railroad prior to the Civil War. Christopher Meloni, Jessica De Gouw, and Aldis Hodge star alongside Jurnee Smollett Bell, whose brother—Empire star Jussie Smollett—will also make an appearance on the show. (March 9 at 10 p.m. ET on WGN America)

Flaked

In Netflix’s eight-episode California-set comedy, Will Arnett takes on the role of a self-declared guru named Chip. As he struggles to stay sober, Chip tells one lie after another—and his deception starts to affect his relationships. So when he falls for the same woman as his best friend, it’s only a matter of time before his web of half-truths is forced to unravel. (March 11 on Netflix)

Crowded

These empty-nesters suddenly have a full house. Carrie Preston and Patrick Warburton play Martina and Mike Gunn, a couple who’s ready to re-embrace a childless home now that their adult daughters have flown the coop. But the peace and quiet doesn’t last for long. Before they can fully settle into their newfound freedom, the pair’s daughters (played by Miranda Cosgrove and Mia Serafino), move back home—and so do Mike’s parents. (March 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

Heartbeat

Watch out, Grey’s Anatomy—there’s a new medical soap opera hitting primetime. Inspired by the real life of heart-transplant surgeon Dr. Kathy Magliato, Heartbeat follows the day-to-day of fictional Dr. Alex Panttiere (played by Melissa George). As one of the few women working in a largely male-dominated profession, she’s a force to be reckoned with—both in her personal life and in the operating room. (March 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC)

The Catch

Shondaland’s TGIT lineup has a fresh addition, and it’s all about getting revenge. Mireille Enos stars as Alice Vaughan, one of L.A.’s top private investigators who knows how to take down an enemy. After her fiancé abandons her—taking a significant amount of her fortune with him in the process—Alice has just one thing on her agenda: payback. (March 24 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC)

The Path

In the Hulu drama, Michelle Monaghan and Aaron Paul play Eddie and Sarah, a couple at the center of a cult-like community in upstate New York. Helmed by Hugh Dancy’s character, Cal, the Meyerist Movement is full of secrets—and its mysteries are explored as the characters navigate their relationships, beliefs, and struggle for power. (March 30 on Hulu)

Rush Hour

A new take on the hit Rush Hour movies brings the same buddy-cop goodness as the original, plus new twists. Jon Foo plays the straight-laced Detective Lee, a martial arts master from from Hong Kong who relocates to Los Angeles while investigating the fate of his presumed-dead sister. When Lee joins the LAPD and is forced to partner with the rule-breaking Detective Carter (Justin Hires), the pair clashes—but they make a shockingly good team. (March 31 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS)

