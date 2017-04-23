8 Reasons Why Girlboss Should Be Your Next Netflix Binge

Ever since 2014, when Sophia Amoruso’s book #Girlboss became a bestseller, the word has been used to describe practically every kick-ass ambitious woman from Tina Fey to Sheryl Sandberg. Heck, Lena Dunham even called it a movement. And now, Amoruso and her rags-to-riches story has been reimagined for Netflix.

Actress Britt Robertson steps into Amoruso’s platform shoes, bringing to life exactly how she built her fashion website, Nasty Gal, from an eBay site re-selling vintage clothes into a multi-million dollar business by the time she was 28.

“You know how people flip houses? Well, I flip clothes,” she explains in one episode. But don’t worry, the show’s definitely not all work and no play. Below, check out the trailer and eight reasons why Girlboss should be your next big Netflix binge.

VIDEO: Watch the Girlboss Trailer