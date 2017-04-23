8 Reasons Why Girlboss Should Be Your Next Netflix Binge

Karen Ballard/Netflix
Jennifer Ferrise
Apr 23, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Ever since 2014, when Sophia Amoruso’s book #Girlboss became a bestseller, the word has been used to describe practically every kick-ass ambitious woman from Tina Fey to Sheryl Sandberg. Heck, Lena Dunham even called it a movement. And now, Amoruso and her rags-to-riches story has been reimagined for Netflix.

Actress Britt Robertson steps into Amoruso’s platform shoes, bringing to life exactly how she built her fashion website, Nasty Gal, from an eBay site re-selling vintage clothes into a multi-million dollar business by the time she was 28.

“You know how people flip houses? Well, I flip clothes,” she explains in one episode. But don’t worry, the show’s definitely not all work and no play. Below, check out the trailer and eight reasons why Girlboss should be your next big Netflix binge.

VIDEO: Watch the Girlboss Trailer

1 of 8 Karen Ballard/Netflix

Britt Robertson is the Perfect Sophia

Yes, there’s a disclaimer at the beginning of each episode that says the show is only a loose retelling of Amoruso’s life. But since she’s also an executive producer on the series, we’re pretty sure she has signed off on Robertson’s quirky, funny, and slightly manic portrayal of her. Robertson, who is best know for roles in The Longest Ride and Tomorrowland, nails the Girlboss’s signature bangs and tell it like it is attitude.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Karen Ballard / Netflix

It will make you want to up your shopping game

There’s nothing better than a satisfying fashion score and Girlboss definitely glamorizes the thrill of the hunt. In fact, Sophia gets the idea to start Nasty Gal after paying only $9 for, in her words, “an original 1970’s East West calfskin motorcycle jacket in perfect condition.” When she puts it on eBay and it quickly sells for close to $1000, she knows she’s on to something.

3 of 8 Karen Ballard/Netflix

The Hilarious Cameos Never Stop Coming

Our favorite is RuPaul as Sophia’s chatty neighbor, Lionel, who looks out for her and busts in for the occasional glass of red. SNL fans will love Rick, played by former cast member Norm MacDonald, as the oddball security guard that hires Sophia to work at the Academy of Art University. Jim Rash (an eccentric vintage store owner) and Melanie Lynskey (a cardigan-loving rival) also delight.

Advertisement
4 of 8 Karen Ballard/Netflix

It’s an ode to 20-something confusion

“I just need to find a way of growing up without becoming a boring adult,” says Sophia. And with that, there’s bound to be some bumps in the road. Before she found her business savvy, Sophia had to hustle, hopping from job to job to pay rent. Plus, balancing work commitments and her first real relationship with band manager/ heartbreaker Shane (Johnny Simmons) wasn’t easy either. But it definitely is relatable.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Karen Ballard/Netflix

The Mid-Aughts Pop Culture References

Since the first season is set in 2006-2008, it’s right in the millennial sweet spot. If the Myspace and chat room references don’t bring you back to a simpler time, then the soundtrack definitely will: “Get It Poppin’” by Fat Joe, “Float On” by Modest Mouse, and “You Raise Me Up” by Josh Groban, all get air play. Plus, don’t miss episode four (“Ladyshopper99”) when Sophia watches The OC episode where Marissa Cooper meets her fate. “I can’t believe I had a work call during the most significant TV event of our lifetime,” she groans when she nearly misses the scene.      

Advertisement
6 of 8 Karen Ballard / Netflix

It’s Executive-Produced by Charlize Theron

And you know the Oscar winner wouldn’t lead you wrong. Remember when she starred as the sarcastic and sort of crazy novelist Mavis Gary in 2011’s Young Adult? Let’s just say that Theron’s Mavis and Robertson’s Sophia would definitely get along. Both are strong-willed women who take no BS and yet still never really want to grow up. Plus, the show runner is Kay Cannon, of 30 Rock and Pitch Perfect fame, so you know it’ll still be funny.

Advertisement
7 of 8 Karen Ballard/Netflix

The Costumes Are Fab

Though the show has many non-fashion related storylines (boys, friendship, business, and family drama all play out), at its core, it’s still about starting a fashion business. So thankfully, the clothes measure up. Sophia’s cool, rock chic style will have you reaching for your bellbottoms and crop tops again. But it’s how she transforms her vintage finds that’s really fun to watch. “You know what I’m really good at?” she says. “Taking a piece of clothing and changing a woman’s perception of it, so she has to have it.” Everything from 50’s prom gown to bohemian prairie dresses get the Nasty Gal treatment.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Karen Ballard/Netflix

It’s Major Career Inspo

Turning your passion into a business? It’s still the American dream. And the Girlboss story is all about it. The real life Amoruso turned a love of shopping into a multi-million dollar fashion empire by the time she was 28-years-old. #impressive

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!