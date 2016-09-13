7 TV Shows to Binge-Watch Before the 2016 Emmy Awards This Sunday

Number of nominations: 23

Why you should watch: Fresh off 12 primetime Emmy wins last year, Game of Thrones is once again leading this year’s pack with a whopping 23 nominations. And while the love for the show may not come as a surprise, this year’s feat is downright deserved. The HBO series’ sixth season was one of its most riveting—and that says a lot for a show that kills off its main characters in bulk without so much as batting an eye. After torturing fans about the fate of Jon Snow, an epic Battle of the Bastards, and one majorly satisfying character death (bye, Ramsay!), this season gave us so much of what we wanted—and it more than earned its nomination for Best Drama. The show also picked up multiple acting nods, including returning nominees Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, and Peter Dinklage, as well as first-time nominees—and fan-favorites—Kit Harington and Maisie Williams. Here’s to hoping that Jon Snow and Arya Stark finally get what they deserve.

Where to catch up: HBO GO