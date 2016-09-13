The 68th annual Emmy Awards are less than a week away—but there’s still plenty of time to binge-watch this year’s most buzzed-about shows before the winners are announced at Sunday night’s ceremony. Whether you’re ready to full-on commit to catching up on a more time-consuming (but most-nominated) series like Game of Thrones or would rather turn your attention to one of this year’s can’t-miss miniseries like The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story or Fargo, there’s something for any and every TV lover to appreciate on this year’s list of nominees. Of course, there’s also the newbies to look out for, like fan-favorites Mr. Robot and Master of None—both of which are up for multiple categories. Catch up on our picks below before tuning in to the Emmys on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.
7 TV Shows to Binge-Watch Before the 2016 Emmy Awards This Sunday
Mathias Clamer/FX; Nadav Kander/USA Network
