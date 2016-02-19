6 Reasons to Binge-Watch the New Netflix Show Love, According to Star Gillian Jacobs

Netflix
Janelle Grodsky
Feb 19, 2016 @ 10:15 am

Netflix has a track record for releasing top-notch scripted shows (hello, Orange Is the New Black) and its newest one, Love, is no exception. The 10-episode series will be available on the streaming service starting today (Feb. 19) and stars Gillian Jacobs (Community) and newcomer Paul Rust. Rust also wrote and executive produced it with wife Lesley Arfin and comedy heavyweight Judd Apatow.

The show follows quirky Mickey (Jacobs) and nice guy Gus (Rust) as they navigate the ups, downs, and awkward moments of a budding modern relationship. It takes an honest, yet hilarious, look at love and everything that comes along with it.

We caught up with the show’s star, Gillian Jacobs, who gave us the run-down on what makes this Girls-meets-When Harry Met Sally series so binge-worthy. “Gus and Mickey have this real connection even though they seem like total opposites from the outside,” Jacobs tells InStyle. “The show follows them as they move towards and away from a relationship with each other and we really get to know them as people."

RELATED: Watch the Steamy Full Trailer for House of Cards Season 4

Before you Netflix & chill tonight, read on for Jacobs’s own reasons for tuning in to Love.

1 of 6 Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

Judd Apatow is one of the creators

“It just feels like such a gift to get a chance to work with [Apatow],” Jacobs says of the shows co-creator. “I feel like he has such great taste in not only material, but in writers and actors. I’ve been so happy to get to know everybody involved in this show and it feels like my new family."

Advertisement
2 of 6 Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

It takes an honest look at modern relationships

“You won’t feel bad about yourself and the decisions you’ve made because it’s a really honest depiction about dating,” she says. “Mickey has been drawn to fireworks—lots of fights and passion—and that’s what her vision of love has been. Gus has been craving a stable, domestic type of relationship. I think for both of them, it hasn’t been working out, so they probably could use a little bit of each other’s perspective on love."

3 of 6 Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

Dating the nice guy has its perks

“Gus is the nice guy—smart, stable, and sensitive,” she explains. “Mickey is really drawn to him for a lot of those reasons. As I get older, I value kindness and compassion, and empathy more and more. You really start to understand how important those qualities are in somebody, whether it’s a friend or romantic partner."

Advertisement
4 of 6 Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

The Newbie cast

“If you don’t know who a lot of the actors are on the show, you’re going to really fall in love with them, whether it’s Paul Rust or Claudia O’Doherty or anybody,” Jacobs says. “I think it’s a tremendous cast and I really fell for all of them. I think you’ll love them, too."

Advertisement
5 of 6 Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

You get to see inside a secret L.A. hotspot

“You get a look inside the Magic Castle, which, if you’ve lived in Los Angeles, you know it’s shrouded in secrecy,” she explains. “You have to get invited by a magician to go there. Not a lot of people have seen it. It was my first time getting to see inside of it."

Advertisement
6 of 6 Suzanne Hanover/Netflix

Mickey has a killer vintage wardrobe

“Our costume designer Jennifer Eve does such an incredible job of finding unique pieces,” she says. “They really searched high and low to find great, perfect-fitting vintage Levi’s. Look out for the vintage Carhartt overalls I wear from my own closet."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!