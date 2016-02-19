6 Reasons to Binge-Watch the New Netflix Show Love, According to Star Gillian Jacobs

Netflix has a track record for releasing top-notch scripted shows (hello, Orange Is the New Black) and its newest one, Love, is no exception. The 10-episode series will be available on the streaming service starting today (Feb. 19) and stars Gillian Jacobs (Community) and newcomer Paul Rust. Rust also wrote and executive produced it with wife Lesley Arfin and comedy heavyweight Judd Apatow.

The show follows quirky Mickey (Jacobs) and nice guy Gus (Rust) as they navigate the ups, downs, and awkward moments of a budding modern relationship. It takes an honest, yet hilarious, look at love and everything that comes along with it.

We caught up with the show’s star, Gillian Jacobs, who gave us the run-down on what makes this Girls-meets-When Harry Met Sally series so binge-worthy. “Gus and Mickey have this real connection even though they seem like total opposites from the outside,” Jacobs tells InStyle. “The show follows them as they move towards and away from a relationship with each other and we really get to know them as people."

Before you Netflix & chill tonight, read on for Jacobs’s own reasons for tuning in to Love.