50 Cent Explains Why Season 3 of His TV Show Power Will Be the Best One Yet

Power is coming back—and it’s going to be stronger than ever, according to the show’s executive producer and star, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Season two of the Starz series saw the drama escalate to new heights, wrapping with a violent brawl between the show’s lead, New York City nightclub owner slash drug kingpin Ghost (played by Omari Hardwick) and Jackson’s character, Kanan. The show returns on July 17 at 9 p.m. ET—and the battle between the two former friends is far from over.

Of course, that sets the stage for a thrilling third season, according to Jackson. “It’s getting bigger and bigger, and I feel good about it,” he recently told InStyle at a launch event for Frigo RevolutionWear. “This season, the intensity of the show is consistent. I feel like the pacing of the first season was spot-on as far as the writing was concerned, because it allowed people to become invested in the characters as we went, and then the second season got a little faster.”

The show’s quick speed is only going to continue when it returns in its new Sunday night time slot. “It’s only getting faster, because you’re aware of who the people are now,” said Jackson. “The scenarios are so intense because we’re starting days after [the events of last season’s finale], and the intensity is just rising because the characters are getting closer to the results of the case.”

RELATED: Why Men Need as Many Underwear Options as Women, According to 50 Cent

As the series heads into its third season, Jackson is hopeful that it continues to find success. “I’m excited about it,” he said. “I think the last season kind of solidified how good the show was to people, because it lived up to expectations. It’s a good sign when you come back and the numbers continue to increase as more and more people are becoming into the actual show.” And Jackson is pleased with the way the show has established a loyal fan base. “It’s been organic,” he said. “It’s not like we have extreme promotions going on that are forcing them to get there, which is the difference between a network television program and something that’s on premium cable.”

One reason to tune in when season three premieres on Sunday, July 17? The promotion of La La Anthony—who’s married to Jackson’s good friend, New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony—to full-time cast member. The actress’s recurring role as LaKeisha Grant, the BFF of Ghost’s wife, Tasha (Naturi Naughton), has officially been bumped up to series regular—and no one is more thrilled about it than Jackson himself. “You’ll be seeing more of her in season three and moving forward,” he said. “So you should check it out.”