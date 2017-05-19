The Most Binge-Worthy Shows to Stream Right Now

Eric Liebowitz / Netflix
Courtney Higgs
May 19, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Spring is bringing some much needed sunshine into our lives, but we're still getting our fair share of those May showers and gloomy gray skies. So, what do you do when the weather outside is still a little frightful, and it's starting to bring down your vibe? You binge watch hours and hours of upbeat TV shows, of course!

Lucky for us, today, May 19, marks the season 3 premiere of Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt—arguably the most upbeat show around. And between top streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, there are endless happy shows to hold you over until the gray skies clear up for good. Here, five options to get you feeling perky. 

1 of 5 Comedy Central

Broad City

Not only is this show a total girl-boss fest (Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, who play the main characters, also created, write, and executive produce the show), but our hilarious protagonists are also BFF goals. Nothing cures a foul mood like these two–or a rousing "yaaaas, queen."

Where to stream: Hulu

2 of 5 Eric Liebowitz / Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Kimmy (played by Ellie Kemper), Titus (played by Tituss Burgess) and the whole gang are back (it's a miracle!) for another season of quippy jokes and toothy smiles. We've been chomping at the bit ever since the teaser of Titus's "Lemonade" homage surfaced on the Internet, and we have no doubt it's going to bring us so much joy. The entire season is available today, May 19.

Where to stream: Netflix

3 of 5 Beth Dubber/FOX

Mindy Project

Quirky girls, stand up! Mindy (played by Mindy Kaling) is our champion. From watching her being awkward at the club, to being awkward on dates and generally just running around being kind of ridiculous (but also being a doctor, holler!), this show is the perfect remedy for any weather related blues.

Where to stream: Hulu

4 of 5 LOGO

RuPaul's Drag Race

Start your engine and take a lesson from the queen of fierce, RuPaul, as he schools up-and-coming drag queens on everything from flawless stage makeup to commanding an audience. What could be better than a competition show where contestants have to lip sync for their lives? 

Where to stream: Amazon Video

5 of 5 Colleen Hayes/NBC

Parks and Recreation

If Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her boundless positivity can't lighten your mood, nothing can! Escape your gloomy day with a trip to Pawnee, Indiana—the (self-proclaimed) Paris of America.

Where to stream: Netflix

