5 New TV Programs for Music Lovers to Tune Into This Month (Other Than the Grammys)

When a Rolling Stone produces a show about New York City’s music scene in the ’70s, you know it’s going to be good. Mick Jagger is behind HBO’s new drama, executive producing the series along with Martin Scorsese and Terence Winter. The show stars Bobby Cannavale as the president of a record label and Olivia Wilde as his wife—and while it may be fictional, you’ll spot a few familiar-looking characters who are based on real-life musicians like David Bowie and Led Zeppelin. See the latest trailer here. (Feb. 14, 9 p.m. on HBO)