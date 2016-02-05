5 New TV Programs for Music Lovers to Tune Into This Month (Other Than the Grammys)

HBO
There’s a major music moment happening in the TV world this month, and we’re not talking about the Grammys. February is a full-on celebration of all things musical, with the premieres of five singing-focused shows and specials hitting your screen. From documentaries about legendary artists like Michael Jackson and Mavis Staples to one major televised concert and a buzzy new drama about a record label, there’s plenty of programming to satisfy your music craving, no matter the genre. Check them out below.
