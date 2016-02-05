5 New TV Programs for Music Lovers to Tune Into This Month (Other Than the Grammys)

Samantha Simon
Feb 05, 2016

There’s a major music moment happening in the TV world this month, and we’re not talking about the Grammys. February is a full-on celebration of all things musical, with the premieres of five singing-focused shows and specials hitting your screen. From documentaries about legendary artists like Michael Jackson and Mavis Staples to one major televised concert and a buzzy new drama about a record label, there’s plenty of programming to satisfy your music craving, no matter the genre. Check them out below.

Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to Off the Wall

Spike Lee’s documentary follows Michael Jackson’s rise to fame, from the Jackson 5’s days at their record label, Motown, through the 1979 release of Jackson's groundbreaking solo album, Off the Wall. The special features archival performance footage and interviews with the singer’s family as it explores the evolution of the King of Pop. See the trailer here. (Feb. 5, 9 p.m. ET on Showtime)

Vinyl

When a Rolling Stone produces a show about New York City’s music scene in the ’70s, you know it’s going to be good. Mick Jagger is behind HBO’s new drama, executive producing the series along with Martin Scorsese and Terence Winter. The show stars Bobby Cannavale as the president of a record label and Olivia Wilde as his wife—and while it may be fictional, you’ll spot a few familiar-looking characters who are based on real-life musicians like David Bowie and Led Zeppelin. See the latest trailer here. (Feb. 14, 9 p.m. on HBO)

Adele: Live in London

Adele had us crying, laughing, and singing along when she premiered her first televised concert special, Adele Live in New York City, back in December 2015. Now, the unstoppable, record-setting singer is heading across the pond, performing her past and present hits for a lucky crowd in her native London. (Feb. 14, 10 p.m. on BBC America)

American Masters—Carole King: Natural Woman

Carole King has won four Grammys, been presented with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, and landed a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Now, she’s getting her own PBS special. Coinciding with the 45th anniversary of her second solo album, Tapestry, this year, the singer-songwriter is sharing her story with an all-new interview and rarely-seen footage from her career and personal life. (Feb. 19, 9 p.m. ET on PBS)

Mavis!

Gospel and soul singer Mavis Staples is a music legend. The 76-year-old icon—who’s also famous for her activism during the civil rights movement of the 1960s—is set to release an all-new album, Livin' on a High Note, on Feb. 19. The fresh songs will drop just days before HBO’s new documentary explores Staples's life and career onscreen. Watch the trailer for Mavis! here. (Feb. 29, 9 p.m. ET on HBO)

