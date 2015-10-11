5 LGBT Characters on Television Who Are Truly Inspiring  

Christian Gollayan
Oct 11, 2015

Thanks in part to trailblazing shows like Orange Is the New Black and I Am Cait, primetime TV is more diverse than ever, showcasing complex characters with varied sexual orientations, from different socioeconomic backgrounds. And this fall is no exception. Some of the season's most-hyped shows feature LGBT protagonists who are helping pave the way toward self-acceptance and self-love. In honor of National Coming Out Day, we rounded up some of our favorite small-screen stars who inspire us to embrace our truest selves.

Jamal Lyon in Empire (Wednesdays, 9 p.m. EST on FOX)

While Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson) may be the breakout star of Lee Daniel's hip-hop rags-to-riches family saga, but it's her middle child, Jamal (Jussie Smollett), that's the one to look out for this season, as he struggles to manage his father's expanding media company and simultaneously appease his boyfriend, Michael (Rafael de La Fuente).

Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific in Arrow (Wednesdays, 8 p.m. EST on CW)

The adaptation of Green Arrow returns for its fourth season this week, and all eyes are on its newest character, Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), a tech geek, gold-medal winning athlete, and TV's first gay black superhero.

Yara Martinez in Jane the Virgin (Monday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m. EST on CW)

Sure, the popular dramedy is best known for its titular character (played by Gina Rodriguez), but watching her former ob-gyn, Luisa Alver (Yara Martinez), cope with her wife's affair has been one of the show's most moving storylines by far.

Boone Clemens in Scream Queens (Tuesdays, 9 p.m. EST on FOX)  

Creator Ryan Murphy's star-studded show has kept us on the edge of our seats since last month's premiere, especially Boone (Nick Jonas), the closeted frat star who continues to break down gender stereotypes with each plot twist.

Annalise Keating in How to Get Away With Murder (Thursdays, 10 p.m. EST on ABC)

Our favorite attorney, Annalise (Viola Davis), revealed a truer side of herself in the season premiere, when she rekindled an old flame: her college sweetheart, Eve Rothlow (Famke Janssen).

