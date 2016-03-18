5 Things to Know About House of Cards Star Joel Kinnaman

House of Cards fans know Joel Kinnaman as Republican presidential candidate Will Conway, the newcomer who goes head-to-head with Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, on season four on the Netflix series. And while we learned plenty about Conway while binge-watching the show’s latest episodes, we were left wanting to find out more about the man who portrays him onscreen—so we did just that. Did you know, for example, that he hails from Sweden? Read on for five more things to know about the 36-year-old actor.

