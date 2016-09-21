5 Things We Hope to See on How to Get Away with Murder This Season

Tessa Trudeau
Sep 21, 2016

Emmy Award-winning actress Viola Davis is back tomorrow night (Sept. 22) as scandal-ridden lawyer Annalise Keating when ABC’s hit show How to Get Away with Murder returns for its third season. We can’t wait to see what kind of trouble she and her crew of law-breaking staff and students will get into this year, and if it’s anything like the past two seasons, this one is sure to be just as crazy.

Annalise, as brilliant as she is, can be a frustrating character at times. She’s not your typical heroine in that you don’t always want to root for her. She can be cold, calculating, manipulative, selfish, and downright heartless (and the list could go on), but it sure does make for awesome television. As loyal viewers of the show, we have developed a love-hate relationship with Annalise.

We also have grown to love-hate her team over the past two seasons. This group of students and young lawyers have brought on just as much trouble themselves, and sometimes they are just downright stupid. But after getting to know them and their backstories a little more in depth last season, we can't wait to learn more about them and see how things will play out in season three, because how much more trouble can they get in? We're betting a lot.

With the way the series left off last March, there are a few key things we hope will happen throughout this season. Read below to see our predictions, and don't forget to tune in to ABC at 10 p.m. ET Thursday night to see how season three kicks off.

Annalise on Vacay

Okay, first thing's first: Annalise NEEDS a vacation. And we're not talking about a trip home to Memphis to see her mother. We're talking Hawaii. Mexico. The South of France. Anywhere she can get away from her problems, because whether brought on by herself or her minions, she's got a lot of them. Last season, Annalise was shot, reunited (not by choice) with her estranged father, and had a warrant out for her arrest—and that's the short list—so we think a week or two away would do amazing things for her.

Michaela + Asher = Love

Is it just us, or did this romantic duo come straight out of left field? This is one hookup we didn't see coming, but now that it's happened, we are kind of obsessed with this potential couple. With fans already dubbing Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Asher (Matt McGorry) "Masher," we are really hoping these two become more than just a fling.

Connor Finds Out What Oliver Did

In case you don't remember, Connor (Jack Falahee) got accepted to transfer to Stanford Law School in the finale, only he never found out. Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) got to the acceptance email before Connor did, and not only did he delete it, he went so far as to call Stanford pretending to be Connor and pass on their offer. Worst Boyfriend of the Year Award goes to: Oliver. It's only a matter of time before Connor finds out, and we can't wait to see how it all goes down.

Who Killed Wes's Father—and Why?

Last season, Wes (Alfred Enoch) finally learned the identity of his father and worked up the courage to go to New York to confront him and get some answers, only to be splattered in his father’s blood when he’s shot right in front of him. Pretty bad timing, right? Our minds started racing as we wondered who could have been behind it. Was it someone we already know? Or was it a new character to be introduced this season? Whoever it was, we hope we find out the motives behind it.

Laurel Gets Over Frank

It’s taken us two seasons now to realize how not good of a guy Frank (Charlie Weber) is, but when it was revealed that his actions caused Annalise to lose her unborn child, we decided we had had enough with him. We’re hoping Laurel (Karla Souza) is fully on the same page as us. Even though we saw Frank presumably flee the city in the finale, we are willing to bet his suitcase of money that he will be back. We're hoping Laurel will get over him, and maybe even move on with someone else. (Ahem, Wes—remember that time they kissed? Yeah, same.)

