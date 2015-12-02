5 Reasons We Can't Wait to Tune in for The Wiz Live!

Paul Gilmore/NBC
There’s no place like Oz—and tomorrow night, NBC is bringing the fantasy land right to your TV screen. The network’s brand-new live-action musical, The Wiz Live!, airs at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Based on the original Broadway play The Wiz that inspired a 1978 film of the same name starring Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, the latest incarnation once again retells the classic story from The Wizard of Oz with an all-black cast—and it’s packing some major star power. Here are five reasons we can’t wait to see the Emerald City reimagined with a modern twist.