5 Reasons We Can't Wait to Tune in for The Wiz Live!

As with NBC’s past live-action musicals, The Wiz Live! will stay true to its roots for the most part. That means you’ll get to hear R&B showtunes like “Ease on Down the Road” and a rendition of “Home.” But while the music and script will follow the original musical by William F. Brown for the most part, it will also feature entirely new material by Tony-winning playwright Harvey Fierstein, as well as new songs. Director Kenny Leon recently told playbill.com that he enlisted Ne-Yo to help with the songwriting process for one new song titled “We Got It.” And you can count on the fresh material to be performed again: The play will be revived on Broadway during the 2016-2017 season.