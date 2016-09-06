In Honor of Tonight's Atlanta Premiere, Check Out Our 5 Favorite Atlanta-Based Movies and Shows

If you're looking for a new show to watch this fall, look no further than FX's brand new series, Atlanta. And if you hadn't already inferred as much, yes, it actually takes place in Atlanta! The show, aptly named for the Southern city in which it's set, follows the misadventures of Earn (played by Donald Glover), a lovable screw-up whose major fault seems to be that he's fallen into a cycle of self-sabotage. He finds himself low on cash and options when he decides to take a crack at managing the rising career of his rapper cousin, Alfred (played by Brian Tyree Henry)—or, Paper Boi as he's known on the scene. The two go on an unlikely adventure of self-discovery, where they're constantly bouncing back and forth between doing what it takes to achieve their goals, and also answering the call of the streets where they can make the money they need to support themselves and their families in the meantime.

All this talk about Atlanta has got us thinking of the solid entertainment we've enjoyed at the hands of this booming Southern metropolis. And that's why we decided to round up five of our favorite movies and TV shows that are set there. Read on to get into an Atlanta state of mind, just in time for the Atlanta premiere tonight, Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, on FX.