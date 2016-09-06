In Honor of Tonight's Atlanta Premiere, Check Out Our 5 Favorite Atlanta-Based Movies and Shows

Matthias Clamer/FX
Courtney Higgs
Sep 06, 2016 @ 11:00 am

If you're looking for a new show to watch this fall, look no further than FX's brand new series, Atlanta. And if you hadn't already inferred as much, yes, it actually takes place in Atlanta! The show, aptly named for the Southern city in which it's set, follows the misadventures of Earn (played by Donald Glover), a lovable screw-up whose major fault seems to be that he's fallen into a cycle of self-sabotage. He finds himself low on cash and options when he decides to take a crack at managing the rising career of his rapper cousin, Alfred (played by Brian Tyree Henry)—or, Paper Boi as he's known on the scene. The two go on an unlikely adventure of self-discovery, where they're constantly bouncing back and forth between doing what it takes to achieve their goals, and also answering the call of the streets where they can make the money they need to support themselves and their families in the meantime.

All this talk about Atlanta has got us thinking of the solid entertainment we've enjoyed at the hands of this booming Southern metropolis. And that's why we decided to round up five of our favorite movies and TV shows that are set there. Read on to get into an Atlanta state of mind, just in time for the Atlanta premiere tonight, Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, on FX.

1 of 5 Mark Hill/Bravo/NBCU Photo Ban

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo's anchor franchise became an instant hit when it debuted with The Real Housewives of Orange County, and it didn't take long before the powers that be recognized the potential of setting up shop down South. The Georgia peaches of RHOA are an absolute riot! They give us glitz, glam, Southern hospitality and, of course, a hefty serving of drama.

Advertisement
2 of 5 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Drumline (2002)

This coming-of-age tale solidified Nick Cannon as a force in the movie biz, and also gave us a unique peek into the super high stakes tradition of show-style marching bands of historically black universities in the South. It takes place in Atlanta, at the fictional Atlanta A&T University, where a street drummer from Harlem (Cannon) earns his stripes in a setting where his raw talent is obvious, but a lack of respect and discipline threaten to hold him back. A young Zoe Saldana also stars.

3 of 5 Bob Mahoney/The CW

The Vampire Diaries

TVD fans were crushed when it was recently announced that the upcoming eighth season of the popular CW show would be its last, but the supernatural antics aren't over, yet. To be fair, this show doesn't actually take place in Atlanta, but it famously films in the city of Covington, just east of Atlanta. The eerie show is set in a fictional town called Mystic Falls that's overrun with supernatural creatures like werewolves, witches and, of course, vampires. The show's star-studded cast includes Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

ATL (2006)

There's nothing more Southern than the backdrop of a roller rink, and that's exactly where much of this portrait of Atlanta took place. It was rapper Tip "T.I." Harris's first foray into acting, and he nailed his portrayal of a young ATL native, trying to live honestly and have fun, all while doing everything in his power to keep himself and his younger brother Ant (played by Evan Ross) from falling prey to the city's dangerously alluring drug game.

Advertisement
5 of 5 otos International/Getty

Designing Women

This quintessential '80s sitcom gave a truly unique look into the social climate in Atlanta in the late 1980s. It followed the stories of a group of women who worked together at a design firm and everything about it is so dated! From the hairstyles, to the shoulder pads, to the comedic political commentary, this show couldn't deny the decade it came from, if it tried!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!