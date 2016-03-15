The 5 Craziest Moments from How to Get Away with Murder This Season

Tessa Trudeau
Mar 15, 2016

ABC's How to Get Away with Murder really lives up to its name. After an intense first season, we weren’t quite sure how the sophomore run could top it, but boy were we wrong. Season two has been sprinkled with murder, deceit, adultery, cover-ups–oh, and more murder–and we can’t get enough. With Thursday’s finale getting close, we’re taking a look back at the wild chain of events that have kept us on the edge of our seats during #TGIT this year. Keep reading to see our picks, but be warned: spoiler alerts ahead.

1 of 5 Courtesy ABC

We Finally Find Out Who Killed Rebecca

This whole time our money had been on Frank (Charlie Weber) as the culprit, so we were as surprised as ever to find out that Annalise’s (Viola Davis) right-hand woman, Bonnie (Liza Weil), had done the deed.

2 of 5 Courtesy ABC

We Learn a Little More About Bonnie

In a heartbreaking flashback, we got a glimpse of a traumatic event from Bonnie’s past that explained a little bit more about her.

3 of 5 Courtesy ABC

Asher Runs Down Sinclair

Throughout this season, Asher (Matt McGorry) had been under a great deal of stress, so it was only a matter of time before he snapped. Unfortunately for Assistant District Attorney Emily Sinclair, she happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and the result was deadly.

4 of 5 Courtesy ABC

Wes Shoots Annalise

Up until this point, we knew that Annalise gets shot, but we didn’t know why or by whom. Unfortunately for her, after provoking Wes (Alfred Enoch) to shoot her, she got a little more than she bargained for and ended up fighting for her life.

5 of 5 Courtesy ABC

Wes Finds Out Who His Father Is

In the last episode before Thursday night's finale, we finally learned who Wes's father is, but many questions still remain.

Tune in to ABC this Thursday, March 17, at 10 p.m. ET to see how the season plays out. It's sure to be crazier than ever!

