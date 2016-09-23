3 Reasons You Need to Catch Up on Transparent Tonight

If there’s one show worthy of your Friday night, it’s Transparent.

Those who caught the Emmy Awards last weekend probably recall Jeffrey Tambor’s heartfelt acceptance speech when he took home the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series trophy for his role as Maura Pfefferman, a trans woman, on Amazon’s hit show. (In his speech, Tambor called upon the entertainment industry to “give transgender talent a chance.”) Season three of Transparent debuts today, and there’s no better time to get your binge-watch on than right now.

We got the inside scoop on the new season, straight from Tambor and co-star Gaby Hoffmann, who plays Maura’s daughter Ali on the show, when they stopped by InStyle’s portrait studio at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.

Whether you’re new to the show, or have been eagerly anticipating its return, here are the three reasons why you should catch up and tune in tonight.