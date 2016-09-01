20 TV Shows to Watch in September

Janelle Grodsky
Sep 01, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

Are you ready for the September TV lineup? Our summer staples will wrap up soon—bye Bachelor in Paradise and Mr. Robot—and we can't wait for the new fall shows to take their place. From returning series like ABC’s Black-ish and How to Get Away with Murder (we’ve missed you Annalise Keating) to newbies like Amazon’s Crisis in Six Scenes and FX’s Atlanta, September is chockfull of amazing programs worth a watch.

With so many series premiering this month though, it was no easy task to narrow down our favorites. We've picked 20 shows that we're definitely tuning in to, and while that seems like a lot of nights spent on the couch watching TV, trust us on this. These shows are worth it! You know what that means? It's time to clear out those DVRs and get ready for some must-watch TV! Scroll down to learn about our faves.

Narcos

Pablo is back! The series, about Pablo Escobar and the infamous drug kingpins that ruled the late '80s, will return for Season 2 with an equally gripping and brutal storyline. This season, Pablo has escaped prison and there is an all-out manhunt to find him. (Sept. 2, all episodes on Netflix)

Atlanta

Donald Glover created and stars in this new Atlanta-set series about two cousins working their way into the city's music scene in hopes of bettering the lives of their families. Brian Tyree Henry, Keith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz also star. (Sept. 6, 10 p.m. ET on FX)

Queen Sugar

This Louisiana-set drama from Ava DuVernay follows the lives of the estranged Bordelon siblings: Nova (Rutina Wesley), a journalist and activist; Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), a wife and manager of a professional basketball player; and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe), a young father recently released from prison. After their father suffers from a stroke, the three reunite and must figure out how to run their family’s ailing sugarcane farm in the South. (Sept. 6, 10 p.m. ET on OWN)

One Mississippi

Comedian Tig Notaro wrote and stars in this dramedy inspired by her real life. After her mother's untimely death, Tig returns to her hometown in Mississippi to help sort out the family's affairs. Casey Wilson also stars. (Sept. 9 on Amazon)

Masters of Sex

In the fourth season of Showtime's human sexuality drama, the 1970s are in full swing and sexual experimentation is on the rise. William Masters (Michael Sheen) and Virginia Johnson (Lizzy Caplan), the two scientists who pioneered human sexuality, are on the rocks and their clinic is facing impending legal trouble. (Sept. 11, 10 p.m. ET on Showtime)

American Horror Story

While Ryan Murphy and crew are keeping tight-lipped about what will go down on Season 6 of the horror anthology series, we do know one thing for certain: Lady Gaga is back! Other than that? The 19 faux trailers that the creators released give almost no indication of where the season will go. We can't wait to find out. (Sept. 14, 10 p.m. ET on FX)

Fleabag

Award-winning playwright Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote and stars in this new Amazon series about a woman trying to get by in London. She's dry-witted, angry, unfiltered, and utterly complicated, which makes the show equally hilarious and relatable. (Sept. 16 on Amazon)

Scream Queens

Season 2 of Scream Queens leaves the sorority house behind and takes place in a hospital run by Dean Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis). Chanel (Emma Roberts) and her minions find jobs at the hospital after their stint in the institution. There, they work alongside two hot doctors played by John Stamos and Taylor Lautner. But what's a horror-comedy without some scary twists and hilarious jabs? You know there will be plenty of both in Season 2! (Sept. 20, 9 p.m. ET on FOX)

This Is Us

This heartwarming ensemble dramedy follows the lives of seemingly unconnected people who all share the same birthday. Their paths cross and intertwine in unexpected ways—you'll just have to watch to find out how! Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Sterling K. Brown star. (Sept. 20, 10 p.m. ET on NBC)

Black-ish

Our favorite funny family is back! This season, we can expect to see a big change in the day-to-day dynamics now that Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) is pregnant again. Anthony Anderson and Yara Shahidi also star. (Sept. 21, 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

Designated Survivor

In this new drama series, Kiefer Sutherland stars as a low-level cabinet member who suddenly becomes President of the United States when the Capitol is attacked during a State of the Union speech. If you loved the high-octane drama of Sutherland's previous hit, 24, then you'll equally love his role as the "designated survivor." Natasha McElhone also stars. (Sept. 21, 10 p.m. ET on ABC)

Empire

Cookie Lyons (Taraji P. Henson), we've missed you. Season 3 of the drama series will go even deeper into the always-complicated Lyon family, even revealing how Cookie and Lucious (Terrence Howard) first met. Plus, we'll finally see who went over the balcony at the end of last season! (Sept. 21, 9 p.m. ET on FOX)

How to Get Away with Murder

Did Annalise (Viola Davis) kill Wallace? When posters circulate around campus of Annalise with the word "killer" across her face, she does everything she can to clear her name. All will be revealed (or so we hope!) in Season 3 of HTGAWM. (Sept. 22, 10 p.m. ET on ABC)

Notorious

Piper Perabo stars in this new series about a powerhouse news producer and her high-level attorney BFF (played by Daniel Sunjata), who feeds her news stories as they attempt to control the media and the justice system. But the undeniable spark between the two is so palpable, you just know there's more to their relationship! (Sept. 22, 9 p.m. ET on ABC)

Pitch

Ginny Baker (played by breakout star Kylie Bunbury) is about to change sports forever—she's the first female drafted into Major League Baseball. When she's called up by the San Diego Padres, she not only must prove herself to the team, but to the whole world watching too. (Sept. 22, 9 p.m. ET on FOX)

Transparent

The third season of Transparent finds the Pfefferman family still navigating Maura's (Jeffrey Tambor) transition. The latest development? She wants to be called "mom" instead of "mapa," which ticks off Judith Light's matriarch, Shelly Pfefferman. As for the rest of the family, they're all still figuring out their own complicated love lives. (Sept. 23 on Amazon)

Quantico

Last season's finale saw Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) clear her name and save millions of Americans, but she was still fired from the FBI. But right at the end, she's given a second chance by none other than the CIA. Season 2 shifts gears from Quantico to "The Farm," the CIA's training facility, where Alex must learn the ropes of espionage and the dangers that come along with it. (Sept. 25, 10 p.m. ET on ABC).

Younger

This season of Younger will see Hilary Duff's character Kelsey grieving the loss of her fiancé and figuring out life as a single twentysomething. Meanwhile, Liza (Sutton Foster) is still caught in a love triangle with Josh, her much-younger ex-boyfriend, and Charles, her boss who finally kissed her in last season's finale. Who will she choose? (Sept. 28, 10 p.m. ET on TV Land)

Crisis in Six Scenes

Written and directed by Woody Allen (his first time doing TV!), this six-episode comedy takes place during the turbulent 1960s, but focuses on a suburban middle-class family whose lives are upended when an unexpected visitor comes and shakes things up. Miley Cyrus makes her TV return in the series and stars alongside Allen, Elaine May, Rachel Brosnahan, and more. (Sept. 30 on Amazon)

Luke Cage

Luke Cage marks Netflix's third collaboration with Marvel Studios (they also teamed on Daredevil and Jessica Jones). In this series, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is left with super strength and unbreakable skin after a botched experiment goes awry. He becomes a fugitive and tries to clear his name by rebuilding a life in Harlem, but the neighborhood needs his help, whether he wants to be their hero or not. Rosario Dawson and Alfre Woodard also star. (Sept. 30, all episodes on Netflix)

