The 20 TV Shows We're Most Excited for in 2018

Courtesy of Masterpiece on PBS, BBC, and Playground
Janelle Grodsky
Jan 15, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

We’re still mourning the fact that Game of Thrones won’t return until 2019 (miss you already, Jon Snow), but luckily, there's a killer lineup of TV debuting in 2018 that's sure to keep us satisfied. From long-awaited returns like Westworld (hurry and binge the first season before it comes back!) to brand-new series like the Amy Adams-starring thriller Sharp Objects, we see plenty of couch time in our near futures.

While we’re queuing up, let’s not forget about the Winter Olympics, premiering in a few weeks on NBC. Between the opening ceremony, downhill races, and triple axels, February is fully booked up.

Scroll down to see the TV shows we're most excited for in 2018.

1 of 20 Freeform/Byron Cohen

Grown-ish

The Black-ish spinoff follows the Johnsons’ eldest daughter, Zoey (Yara Shahidi), as she heads off to college. The new series is already serving up laughs like its predecessor. Plus, Chloe and Halle Bailey, the pop duo sisters signed to Beyonce's label, also star. (Premiered Wednesday, Jan. 3rd at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform)

2 of 20 Matt Dinerstein/SHOWTIME

The Chi

Created by Master of None co-star Lena Waithe, this new ensemble drama series follows a group of residents in the South Side of Chicago as they deal with the ups and downs of the neighborhood’s daily grind. The cast includes Jason Mitchell, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, and more. (Premiered Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on SHOWTIME)

3 of 20 Gareth Gattrell/ITV Pic for Masterpiece

Victoria

The royal drama returns to Masterpiece for a second season, just after Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) has given birth to her first child. She must balance motherhood, marriage, and the monarchy, all with a smile on her face. (Premiered Sunday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS)

4 of 20 Jeff Daly/FX

Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The second installment of FX’s American Crime Story follows the shocking murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace (played by Edgar Ramirez) at his home in Miami Beach by serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss). Penelope Cruz stars in the limited series as Donatella Versace. (Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on FX)

5 of 20 Kata Vermes/TNT

The Alienist

Set in 19th-Century New York City, this new psychological thriller follows the hunt for a serial killer who’s murdering boy prostitutes. Dakota Fanning, Luke Evans, and Daniel Bruhl star. (Premieres Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT)

6 of 20 Mindy Tucker/HBO

2 Dope Queens

If you’re as obsessed with the 2 Dope Queens podcast as we are (who isn’t?!), then you’ll want to tune in to Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson’s four-part special on HBO. Each episode will focus on one theme (from hair to “hot peen”) and feature guests like Uzo Aduba, Tituss Burgess, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jon Stewart. Like the podcast, there will also be a killer lineup of stand-up performances. #YQY (Premieres Sunday, Feb. 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET on HBO)

7 of 20 Chris Haston/NBC

The 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics will run from Feb. 8 to Feb. 25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. From figure skating to alpine skiing to luge, we can’t wait to see how the U.S.A. competes for gold. (Begins Thursday, Feb. 8 on NBC)

8 of 20 Josh Stringer/NBC

Good Girls

Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman team up in this new crime dramedy as three moms who are fed up with their current situations and decide to rob a supermarket. (Premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC)

9 of 20 Quantrell Colbert/FX

Atlanta

The second season of Donald Glover’s hit series finally returns in March. This installment will be titled Atlanta Robbin, and we can’t wait to see what the two cousins (Glover and Brian Tyree Henry) get up to in the city's music scene. (Premieres Thursday, Mar. 1 at 10 p.m. ET)

10 of 20 Courtesy

Heathers

Based on the 1988 cult classic film, the comedy takes place in present day and centers on Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox), who faces an equally terrible group of Heathers. (Premieres Wednesday, Mar. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network)

11 of 20 ABC/Adam Rose

Roseanne

More than two decades after the original series ended, the Conner family is back for nine more episodes. The original cast, including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalfe, and Sarah Chalke, will all make appearances in the reboot. (Premieres Tuesday, Mar. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC)

12 of 20 George Kraychyk/Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale

The critically acclaimed Hulu series returns for a second season, picking up right where the finale left off: Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is pregnant, but still captured. Will she ever escape Gilead? Fingers crossed. (Premieres April 2018 on Hulu)

13 of 20 Courtesy

Howards End

Adapted from E.M. Forster’s classic novel, this new series takes place in London at the turn of the 20th Century, following two independent sisters who must navigate love, loss, and friendship. Hayley Atwell, Matthew Mcfadyen, Philippa Coulthard, and Tracy Ullman star in the four-part miniseries. (Premieres April 2018 on Starz)

14 of 20 Courtesy of Masterpiece on PBS, BBC, and Playground

Little Women

Little Women gets the Masterpiece treatment in this adaptation starring Emily Watson, Kathryn Newton, Maya Hawke, Willa Fitzgerald, and Annes Elwes. Louisa May Alcott’s classic coming-of-age story centers on the lives of the four March sisters during America’s Civil War as they journey into adulthood. (Premieres Sunday, May 13th on PBS)

15 of 20 Courtesy

Sweetbitter

Based on Stephanie Danler’s best-selling 2016 novel, this new drama follows 22-year-old Tess (Ella Purnell), who moves to New York City and lands a job at a top restaurant. There, she’s thrown into the high-adrenaline world of the kitchen biz, where alcohol, drugs, love, sex, and very good food are just part of the game. (Premieres Sunday, May 6th on Starz)

16 of 20 JoJo Whilden/FX

Pose

From Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Brad Falchuk, this eight-episode dance musical set in New York City takes a deep look at life and society in the 1980s, from the rise of luxurious splendor to the hip downtown scene. The show has the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series. MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Evan Peters, Kate Mara, and James Van Der Beek star. (Premieres summer 2018 on FX)

17 of 20 Courtesy

Sharp Objects

Based on the novel by Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl), the eight-episode series follows reporter Camille Parker (Amy Adams), who returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two young girls. Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins, and Matt Craven also star. (Premieres summer 2018 on HBO)

18 of 20 Courtesy

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

The thriller stars John Krasinski as a CIA analyst thrust into the field for the first time and uncovers a new pattern in terrorist communication. Abbie Cornish and Wendell Pierce also star. (Airs 2018 on Amazon Prime Video)

19 of 20 James Devaney/GC Images

Maniac

Netflix's newest dark comedy centers on an institutionalized man who lives in a fantasy world. Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, and Justin Theroux star. (Airs 2018 on Netflix)

20 of 20 John P. Johnson/HBO

Westworld

The epic drama series finally returns for a second season in 2018. Not much is known about the highly anticipated next installment, but we can expect all hell to break loose in Sweetwater after last season’s conclusion. Can’t remember all the details? We recommend a full binge of season one in preparation! (Airs spring 2018 on HBO)

