16 New TV Shows to Watch in January 2016

Peter Kramer/NBC
Samantha Simon
Jan 05, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

Holiday specials have come and gone, and for some of your favorite TV shows, it's probably starting to feel like the mid-season hiatus may never end. But don’t fret—there’s still plenty of fresh programming to tune in to this month. From dark dramas and sci-fi series, to cop comedies and one singalong-worthy musical special, these brand new shows are kicking off 2016 in a major way. Scroll down to see 16 programs premiering in January that you won’t want to miss.

WATCH: 10 Shows You Should Watch This Summer

 

1 of 16 Peter Kramer/NBC

Shades of Blue

Don’t mess with Jennifer Lopez—or rather, Harlee Santos, the NYPD detective she plays in this new drama. When the FBI picks up on the single mom’s illegal activity, she has no choice but to turn on her own unit and become the Feds’ secret informant. The series, which is executive produced by Lopez, also stars Ray Liotta as the unit’s lieutenant and Drea De Matteo as a fellow detective. (Jan. 7, 10 p.m. ET on NBC)

Advertisement
2 of 16 Cliff Lipson/CBS

Angel from Hell 

Hilarity ensues when Jane Lynch’s character, Amy, shows up claiming to be the guardian angel of a young doctor named Allison (Maggie Lawson). At first, Allison doesn’t take the brash Amy—or her advice—seriously. But when everything that Amy predicts comes true, Allison starts to wonder if she just might be the real deal. (Jan. 7, 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS)

3 of 16 ABC Family/John Medland

Shadowhunters

What do you get when you mix a human with angel blood? A Shadowhunter, of course! Based on Cassandra Clare’s fantasy novel series, The Mortal Instruments, the new Freeform (formerly ABC Family) series follows a core group of the paranormal beings—played by Katherine McNamara, Emeraude Toubia, and Dominic Sherwood—as they try to protect innocent civilians from evil demons. (Jan. 12, 9 p.m. ET on Freeform/ABC Family)

Advertisement
4 of 16 Sergei Bachlakov/FOX

Second Chance

Based on Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein, the series follows the story of a corrupt 75-year-old former sheriff, Jimmy Pritchard (played by Robert Kazinsky). After he’s killed during a robbery, a pair of genius billionaire twins bring him back to life with a twist: Jimmy is now in the body of a younger man. But whether or not he can leave his past immoral ways behind him and embrace his new life with a clean slate remains TBD. (Jan. 13, 9 p.m. ET on FOX)

Advertisement
5 of 16 Teachers on TVLand/Facebook

Teachers

A group of six elementary school teachers can’t seem to get their own lives on track in this Alison Brie-produced comedy, but that won’t keep them from trying to shape the minds of America’s youth. From janitor hookups to flirting with students’ parents, these teachers won’t be achieving role model status anytime soon—and they aren’t trying to. Fun fact: The show stars the Katydids, an improv group of six women, each of whose name is derived from “Katherine.” (Jan. 13, 11 p.m. ET on TV Land)

Advertisement
6 of 16 Paul Drinkwater/USA

Colony

If you obsessively tuned into Lost until it went off the air in 2010, Colony is your newest mind-boggling must-watch. Executive produced by one of Lost’s writers, Carlton Cuse, this drama also stars Josh Holloway—but this time, he’s far from “The Island.” Now, Holloway plays a former FBI agent living in a dystopian Los Angeles occupied by a military regime, and he and his family will do whatever it takes to survive. (Jan. 14, 10 p.m. ET on USA)

Advertisement
7 of 16 Angie Tribeca/Facebook

Angie Tribeca

This single-camera cop comedy follows a veteran LAPD detective (played by Rashida Jones) and her unit as they investigate satirical crimes, such as the serious-but-ironic murder of a ventriloquist. Executive produced by Steve Carell and his wife, Nancy, the series will debut its first season with a 25-hour commercial-free marathon, followed by the premiere of its second season one week later on Jan. 25. (Jan. 17, 9 p.m. ET on TBS)

Advertisement
8 of 16 JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME

Billions

Ever since Damian Lewis's Homeland role wrapped up in 2013, we've missed seeing the actor on our TV screens every Sunday night. But at long last, Lewis is back on Showtime. He stars in the network's latest drama, Billions—and his character, Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, is nothing like Homeland's disgraced prisoner-of-war-turned-terrorist Nicholas Brody. Instead, Axe is a hedge fund finance guy who’s determined to win New York City’s game of power politics. And he needs to outsmart U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (played by Paul Giamatti) in order to do just that. (Jan. 17, 10 p.m. ET on Showtime)

Advertisement
9 of 16 Antony Platt/PBS

Mercy Street 

Get your historical fix by heading back in time to the start of the Civil War. Based on true events, this drama follows the stories of volunteer nurses, doctors, enslaved African Americans, and soldiers whose worlds come together while at the Union Army’s Mansion House Hospital in a Union-occupied Virginia town. Familiar faces among the show's cast include How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor, How to Get Away with Murder star Jack Falahee, and The Carrie Diaries star AnnaSophia Robb. (Jan. 17, 10 p.m. ET on PBS)

Advertisement
10 of 16 Jeff Weddell/The CW

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

To prevent an apocalypse, heroes and villains alike join forces in this DC Comics-based series. Led by the time-traveling Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), the show is set in the same world as The CW’s other superhero series: Arrow and The Flash. But only time will tell whether or not the group of misfits can save the world from the greatest immortal super-villain of them all, Vandal Savage (Casper Crump). (Jan. 21, 8 p.m. ET on The CW)

Advertisement
11 of 16 Mad Dogs/Facebook

Mad Dogs

Four middle-aged friends get more than they bargained for when they head to Belize to visit an old pal in this dark comedy, which is based on the U.K. series of the same title. While vacationing at a posh exotic villa, the BFFs’ reunion takes a more serious turn as long-kept secrets and grudges come to light. (Jan. 22, available on Amazon)

Advertisement
12 of 16 Tommy Garcia/E! Entertainment

Hollywood Medium

You might remember celebrity clairvoyant Tyler Henry from his guest spot on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in November 2015. That’s when Khloe Kardashian called upon the medium’s services in the hopes that he could connect with her late father. Now, 20-year-old Henry has his very own show, which will feature him giving psychic readings to celebrities like Jaime Pressly, Bella Thorne, and Boy George. (Jan. 24, 10 p.m. ET on E!)

Advertisement
13 of 16 Ed Araquel/FOX

The X-Files

FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) last investigated unexplained criminal cases on TV in 2002 (and on the big screen in the 2008 film, The X-Files: I Want to Believe). Now, they’re back with a six-episode miniseries—and once again, things will be getting weird. This time, the catalyst that brings them back to solving paranormal mysteries is an alien abduction in post-9/11 America. (Jan. 24, 10 p.m. ET on FOX)

Advertisement
14 of 16 John P. Fleenor/FOX

Lucifer

The Devil has officially retired—and he’s living out the rest of his days in Los Angeles, of all places. That’s right, the one and only Lucifer (played by Tom Ellis) has left the fiery pits of hell behind and taken up residence in sunny, laid-back California. He’s friends with demons, he owns a nightclub, and—most shockingly—it turns out that he just might have a soul. (Jan. 25, 9 p.m. ET on Fox)

Advertisement
15 of 16 Ed Miller/WTTV Productions Limited

You, Me and the Apocalypse

Rob Lowe, Jenna Fischer, and Megan Mullally star in this comedy about a diverse group of people brought together by one major and life-altering event: There’s a giant comet heading towards Earth, and they’ve gathered together in a bunker to ride out the mayhem. As the natural disaster unfolds, the characters realize that they just might be the last people left on the planet and reflect on the events that brought them to this very moment in time. (Jan. 28, 8 p.m. ET on NBC)

Advertisement
16 of 16 Tommy Garcia/FOX

Grease: Live

If there’s one special to tune into this month, it’s Grease: Live. The original 1971 musical’s most memorable scenes will be recreated and reimagined for this one-night-only musical event, which stars Julianne Hough as good girl Sandy and Aaron Tveit as bad boy Danny. If that’s not enough to get excited about heading back to Rydell High, Vanessa Hudgens and Keke Palmer also star. (Jan. 31, 7 p.m. ET on FOX)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!