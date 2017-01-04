The 15 TV Shows We're Most Excited for in 2017

2016 brought major moments to the small screen, leaving us with a slew of new favorite TV shows, like the campy Stranger Things and the futuristic western Westworld. Then, of course, there was The Crown, People Vs. O.J., and even that killer sixth season of Game of Thrones. How can last year’s lineup be topped?

Well, the 2017 slate might just bump 2016 off its throne, with a mix of new and returning programs that will fill up our DVRs and streaming queues in the months to come. Kicking off in January are several newbies worth a tune-in, like the 1837-set Victoria, starring Jenna Coleman as the newly crowned Queen Victoria (which should tide us over until The Crown's unscheduled return). Then, the final seasons of Girls and Pretty Little Liars will certainly test our emotions this year—not to mention the shortened season of GoT, too.

Check out our most anticipated TV premieres of 2017 below.