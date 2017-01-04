The 15 TV Shows We're Most Excited for in 2017

Janelle Grodsky
Jan 04, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

2016 brought major moments to the small screen, leaving us with a slew of new favorite TV shows, like the campy Stranger Things and the futuristic western Westworld. Then, of course, there was The Crown, People Vs. O.J., and even that killer sixth season of Game of Thrones. How can last year’s lineup be topped?

Well, the 2017 slate might just bump 2016 off its throne, with a mix of new and returning programs that will fill up our DVRs and streaming queues in the months to come. Kicking off in January are several newbies worth a tune-in, like the 1837-set Victoria, starring Jenna Coleman as the newly crowned Queen Victoria (which should tide us over until The Crown's unscheduled return). Then, the final seasons of Girls and Pretty Little Liars will certainly test our emotions this year—not to mention the shortened season of GoT, too.

Check out our most anticipated TV premieres of 2017 below.

1 of 15 Rico Torres/NBC 

Emerald City

Toto, we’re not in Kansas anymore! NBC is taking on the Land of Oz with this modern retelling of the classic story. Gorgeous newcomer Adria Arjona will take on the role of Dorothy. (Jan. 6, 9 p.m. ET on NBC)

2 of 15 Gianni Fiorito/HBO

"The Young Pope is fantastic. I met Pope Francis once with my husband, and he's a very intense person. The show is so transgressive and original and incredibly creative."

3 of 15 ITV Plc

Victoria

We got our first dose of royalty with The Crown and now we’re diving back into monarchy life with a young Queen Victoria just after she is crowned in 1837. (Jan. 15, 9 p.m. ET on PBS)

4 of 15 Katie Yu/The CW

Riverdale

Based on the iconic Archie comic, this modern spin takes a look at the darkness brewing under the surface of the seemingly perfect town of Riverdale. (Jan. 26, 9 p.m. ET on CW)

5 of 15 Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix’s newest original series stars Drew Barrymore alongside Timothy Olyphant as husband and wife realtors in a Southern California town, whose lives unexpectedly turn upside down. (Feb. 3, all episodes available on Netflix)

6 of 15 Ray Mickshaw/FOX

24: Legacy

Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer may not be in this 24 spinoff, but we’re looking forward to seeing Eric Carter (played by newcomer Corey Hawkins) race against the clock to stop a terrorist attack from happening on U.S. soil. (Feb. 5, after the Superbowl on FOX)

7 of 15 Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Girls

It’s our favorite foursome’s final season and we can’t wait to see all the awkward shenanigans they get into one last time. Most importantly, will Hannah (Lena Dunham) and Jessa (Jemima Kirke) finally make up? Will Marnie (Allison Williams) figure herself out? Can Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) please go back to Japan? She totally belongs there, right?! (Feb. 12, 10 p.m. ET on HBO)

8 of 15 Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/HBO

Big Little Lies

Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, this dark comedic drama tells the story of three mothers of first graders whose lives begin to unravel to the point of murder. The show stars a roster of A-listers, like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Alexander Skarsgard. (Feb. 19, 9 p.m. ET on HBO)

9 of 15 Ron Tom/Freeform

Pretty Little Liars

It’s the final season for Liars and we hope to find out once and for all who "A" really is. We’re expecting loads of drama … and hopefully some answers. (Apr. 18, 8 p.m. ET on Freeform)

10 of 15 Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale

Based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel of the same name, this new series stars Elisabeth Moss (bye, Peggy Olson) as handmaid named Offred who, like all other women in the Republic of Gilead, is a concubine for the ruling class. She’s forced into sexual servitude in order to repopulate the destitute world that she lives in. (Apr. 26, midnight on Hulu)

11 of 15 Qantrell Colbert/FOX

Making History

We’ve been patiently waiting for Leighton Meester to return to the small screen (we miss you, Gossip Girl) and she’s finally back in this new time-traveling comedy. Adam Pally plays a computer science professor who travels back to the 1700s and falls in love with a colonial woman played by Meester. (Spring 2017 on FOX)

12 of 15 Starz

American Gods

This epic fantasy series imagines a world where all gods are not in heaven, but actually down on Earth with us. A battle between the old gods and the new (technology, media, money) ensues. (2017 on Starz)

13 of 15 K.C. Bailey/Netflix

Master of None

Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s hilarious and heartwarming comedy returns for a second season this year. They’re heading to Italy, so expect lots of pasta and even more scenes with Ansari’s adorable parents. (2017, all episodes on Netflix)

14 of 15 Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones

This season of the HBO series only has seven episodes and will air later in the year — how dare you, GoT! But, rumors are swirling that this shorter season will pack one hell of a punch, with just as much drama (if not more) than the previous 10-episode seasons. Give us more Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her dragons! (2017 on HBO)

15 of 15 Netflix

Stranger Things

While little has been announced about Season 2 of Stranger Things, we do know that all the kids are back for round two. That means Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, Nancy, Steve and Jonathan will all return (no word on Barb yet!). (2017, all episodes on Netflix)

