The 15 Best TV Shows to Watch in September

The arrival of September means one very important thing: The fall TV schedule is kicking off. Finally! We’ve missed you Pearson family (This is Us), Claire and Jamie Fraser (Outlander), and Stranger Things kids (Barb included). While we still have to wait until October for Stranger Things, we promise that there are plenty of premieres worth watching in September, too.

In fact, this month is so jam-packed with new and returning programs that we had a tough time whittling down our list of favorites. Sorry, but your DVR and streaming queues are about to fill up very quickly.

Scroll down to see what we’re most excited to watch in September.

NARCOS

The third season of Netflix's acclaimed drug trafficking series kicks off after the hunt for Pablo Escobar has ended. The DEA now has bigger fish to fry, namely the Cali Cartel, the richest drug ring in the world, which is filling the cocaine industry's void after Escobar's death. (Friday, Sept. 1, all episodes on Netflix)

American Horror Story: Cult

While little has been revealed about the plot line of AHS’s newest season, Cult, we do know that it indirectly references the 2016 presidential election, is politically charged, and will include actual cults. Newcomers to the cast include Lena Dunham, Billie Lourd, Colton Haynes, and Billy Eichner. They join returning cast members like Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, and Cheyenne Jackson. (Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FX)

You're the Worst

Last season, our favorite on-again-off-again couple Gretchen (Aya Cash) and Jimmy (Chris Geere) got engaged and then broke up again. We can't keep up! Where will this new season take them? (Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on FXX)

The Deuce

James Franco plays twin brothers (yes, there are two of him!) in this new HBO series that chronicles the legalization and boom of the porn industry in 1970s and 1980s New York City. Maggie Gyllenhaal also stars. (Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO)

Outlander

The highly-anticipated new season picks up after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travels from the 1700s back to her life in 1948, where she’s pregnant with Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child. Back in the 18th century, Jamie struggles to cope after the Battle of Culloden. Years later, the possibility of Claire returning to Jamie arises (as seen at the end of last season), and she tries to go back through the stones. (Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz)

The Mindy Project

The final season of the Hulu comedy finds Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) newly married to nurse Ben (Bryan Greenberg). Expect the return of many fan favorites too, like Chris Messina, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Adam Pally, and Glenn Howerton. (Tuesday, Sept. 12 on Hulu)

Transparent

The Pfeffermans return for a fourth season and this time, they’re taking their family drama to Israel. When Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) travels there for a conference, the whole crew tags along for the trip. While there, they discover that MaPa is dating a man. (Friday, Sept. 22 on Amazon)

Star Trek: Discovery

50 years after the original Star Trek debuted, the series returns with a new set of characters and a new mission. It takes place about a decade before the original and focuses on the ship’s first officer (Sonequa Martin-Green). The cast also includes Jason Isaacs, Michelle Yeoh, and Rainn Wilson. (Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30pm on CBS, all subsequent episodes will stream on CBS ALL ACCESS)

The Brave

This military drama follows a group of analysts at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) who send out undercover operatives on dangerous missions all over the world. Mike Vogel and Anne Heche star. (Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC)

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

This true crime drama follows the highly publicized trial of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996. Edie Falco plays defense attorney Leslie Abramson. Josh Charles, Julianne Nicholson, Heather Graham, and Anthony Edwards also star. (Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC)

This is Us

NBC’s hit drama series returns for a second season—we’ve missed you Pearson family! Last season ended with a huge fight between Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) that brings a little more clarity to how and why their relationship inevitably ended. What’s in store for this season? We’ll find out exactly how Jack dies. Plus, the Big Three—Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kevin (Justin Hartley)—celebrate their 37th birthdays. (Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC)

Liar

Starring Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) and Ioan Gruffudd, this six-part psychological thriller hails from the creators of The Missing and has a similar dark vibe. It follows a teacher and a renowned surgeon, who go on a seemingly innocent date that quickly turns south. When volatile accusations start flying, both of their lives upend. Between lies and deep secrets, what really happens between the two? You'll find out by the end of the season! (Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET)

Great News

The newsroom comedy returns for a second season with creator Tina Fey guest starring as a business executive at the news network. Fey’s character will be a Sheryl Sandberg of sorts, a powerful go-getter boss who many at the station idolize. (Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

Will & Grace

The fabulous foursome—Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes—will reprise their roles after nine years off-air for 16 new episodes of the NBC hit comedy sitcom. (Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC)

Marvel's Inhumans

Based on the Marvel comics of the same name, this new series centers on the members of the Inhuman Royal Family that comprise of leader Black Bolt (Anson Mount), his brother Maximus (Iwan Rheon), and his wife Medusa (Serinda Swan) to name a few. After a military coup, the royal family escapes to Hawaii to save themselves. (Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC)

