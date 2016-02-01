14 TV Shows and Specials to Watch in February 2016

The buzzed-about special brings the casts of past hit sitcoms like Friends, Will & Grace, Cheers, and Frasier together in honor of director James Burrows’s 1,000th episode. While the special may not be quite the Friends reunion that fans had hoped for (Matthew Perry couldn’t break from his theater gig in London to attend the taping, but will appear in a pre-recorded segment), there will be enough star power in one room to keep things interesting. Just take in the magic of the Friends cast catching up with the stars of The Big Bang Theory in Johnny Galecki’s Instagram snap pictured above. (Feb. 21, 9 p.m. ET on NBC)