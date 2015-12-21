14 New TV Shows to Binge-Watch Before the Golden Globes

©Hulu/Courtesy Everett Collection
Now that the Golden Globe nominations are out, it’s officially time to play catch-up on this year’s most critically-acclaimed TV shows. And what better time to sit back and binge-watch a new series (or 14) than during the holidays? Whether you’re looking for an outrageous comedy like Scream Queens or would rather get familiar with a psychological thriller like Mr. Robot, there’s something to satisfy your every marathon mood in the coming weeks. Scroll down to find out where to watch 13 shows—plus one TV movie—that you need to cross off your must-see list before the Golden Globes take place on Jan. 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement