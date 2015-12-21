14 New TV Shows to Binge-Watch Before the Golden Globes

©Hulu/Courtesy Everett Collection
Samantha Simon
Dec 21, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

Now that the Golden Globe nominations are out, it’s officially time to play catch-up on this year’s most critically-acclaimed TV shows. And what better time to sit back and binge-watch a new series (or 14) than during the holidays? Whether you’re looking for an outrageous comedy like Scream Queens or would rather get familiar with a psychological thriller like Mr. Robot, there’s something to satisfy your every marathon mood in the coming weeks. Scroll down to find out where to watch 13 shows—plus one TV movie—that you need to cross off your must-see list before the Golden Globes take place on Jan. 10.

1 of 14 ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Narcos

This gritty Netflix drama follows the members of a Colombian drug cartel and the U.S. DEA agents out to stop them. Based on the true story of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar, the 10-episode freshman season earned the show a nomination for Best Television Series, Drama. 

Where to Watch: Netflix

2 of 14 ©USA Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

Mr. Robot

We couldn’t get enough of USA’s series about a computer programmer by day-turned-skilled cyber hacker by night. Not only is the series is up for Best Television Series, Drama, but its stars Christian Slater and Rami Malek are each nominated for their roles.

Where to Watch: On Demand with the service providers listed here.

3 of 14 ©Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection

Mozart in the Jungle

Get sucked into the world of New York’s classical music scene in this Amazon dramedy, which is based on the memoir of oboist Blair Tindall. Gael Garcia Bernal earned a nod for his role as the New York Symphony’s new maestro, and the series also scored a nomination for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Where to Watch: Amazon

4 of 14 ©Hulu/Courtesy Everett Collection

Casual

The Hulu comedy follows a recently-divorced mom, Valerie (Michaela Watkins) who moves in with her single brother following her divorce. The pair balances being a part of the dating scene with raising Valerie’s teenage daughter in the show, which is nominated for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Where to Watch: Hulu

5 of 14 ©FX Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

American Horror Story: Hotel

The fifth installment of Ryan Murphy’s creep-tastic drama centers on California’s Hotel Cortez, where Lady Gaga rules as a fashion-editor-slash-vampire known simply as The Countess. The 13-episode series picked up a nomination for Best Television Limited Series, in addition to earning Mother Monster a nod for Best Performance by an Actress. 

Where to Watch: Available on FX Now with participating cable providers.

6 of 14 ©Starz! Movie Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

Flesh and Bone

Real-life ballerina Sarah Hay portrays a principal ballerina in the American Ballet Company in the haunting Starz series, which brings the dark behind-the-scenes drama endured by sugar plum fairies to light. The revelations may shock you—but the fact that the eight-episode series is nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television isn’t quite so hard to believe. Hay also earned a Best Performance by an Actress nomination for her on-pointe (yes, we had to) portrayal.

Where to Watch: Starz Play

7 of 14 ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Bloodline

Set in the Florida Keys, this thriller is about a family living anything but the laid-back life. That’s because the Rayburns have deep, dark, secrets hidden in their past—revelations that begin to surface after their troubled son—played by Ben Mendelsohn—returns home for the anniversary of their family-run hotel. The role earned Mendelsohn a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Where to Watch: Netflix

8 of 14 Courtesy PBS

Wolf Hall

The six-episode historical drama based on Hilary Mantel’s novels stars Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII and Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell, a blacksmith’s son who becomes the king's right-hand man. In addition to being nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Rylance is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and Lewis earned a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. 

Where to Watch: Amazon

9 of 14 ©Starz! Movie Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection

Blunt Talk

Patrick Stewart earned a Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy nomination for his role as a British expat-turned-newscaster who moves to Los Angeles to host a nightly talk show called Blunt Talk. Onscreen, he seems to have it all together—but behind the scenes, his life is nothing short of a mess.

Where to Watch: Starz Play

10 of 14 ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play enemies who are forced to turn to each other rather than on each other after discovering that their husbands are more than just work buddies and have been romantically involved for the past two decades. Tomlin’s hilarious portrayal scored a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy.

Where to Watch: Netflix

11 of 14 ©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

New York City lawyer Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) decides to skip town and hit refresh on her life. She heads to the West Coast, determined to find true love in a suburb of Los Angeles, California. Bloom’s LOL-worthy portrayal earned her a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy.

Where to Watch: Hulu

12 of 14 ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Scream Queens

A group of pastel-loving sorority sisters known as the Chanels rule Kappa House at Wallace University, where a serial killer known as the Red Devil is whacking off students one by one. Jamie Lee Curtis is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy for her role as Dean Munsch, the head of the college who’s just as determined to take down the Emma Roberts-helmed clique as she is to catch the murderer on the loose.

Where to Watch: Fox Now

13 of 14 ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Grinder

Rob Lowe stars as Dean Sanderson, an actor who plays a lawyer on a hit TV series. That is, until it gets cancelled. Newly unemployed, Sanderson returns to his hometown to put his onscreen legal skills to the test IRL by working with his brother (Fred Savage) at their family’s law firm.

Where to Watch: Fox Now

14 of 14 Frank Masi/HBO

Bessie

Queen Latifah stars as legendary 1920s blues singer Bessie Smith in this biographical TV movie. She’s nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, of Motion Picture Made for Television for her pitch-perfect portrayal.

Where to Watch: HBO Go, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes

