13 TV Shows to Watch in October

Melissa Jordan/Freeform; Carol Segal/Netflix; Craig Blankenhorn/HBO; David Dettmann/Netflix
Janelle Grodsky
Oct 04, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

With fall TV underway, our DVRs are gradually filling up with new primetime content. No more summer reruns—phew! September kicked off with a killer schedule of newbies—like Atlanta, This is Us, and Luke Cage—and October promises to deliver even more new series worth checking out.

There are returning favorites, too, with the CW launching its full schedule this month, including The Flash on Oct. 4, Arrow on Oct. 5, Supergirl on Oct. 6, Legends of Tomorrow on Oct. 13, and Jane the Virgin on Oct. 17. While you're at it, pencil in some screen time for the presidential debates on both Oct. 9 and 19.

Is your TV schedule full yet? If not, we highly recommend tuning in to these new series below. From HBO’s newest originals (Westworld, Divorce, and Insecure) to Freeform’s Ben and Lauren (our favorite Bachelor couple, let's be honest), October’s lineup is not to be missed. Check them out below!

1 of 13 John P. Johnson/HBO

Westworld

Inspired by the film Westworld, the 10-episode sci-fi series follows the dark world of artificial consciousness, taking place both in the future and a dystopian, Western-set past. There, anything goes. Evan Rachel Wood, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright and more star. (Oct. 2, 9 p.m. ET on HBO)

Advertisement
2 of 13 John Medland/ABC

Conviction

Starring Hayley Atwell, ABC's newest drama centers on lawyer and former first daughter Hayes Morrison, who takes a job from the New York District Attorney to avoid jail time for cocaine possession. The D.A. hires her to work with his Conviction Integrity Unit, a team that overturns cases with possible wrongful conviction. (Oct. 3, 10 p.m. ET on ABC)

3 of 13 Joe Lederer/NBC

Timeless

A mysterious criminal steals a time machine with the intent of destroying America by changing key moments in history. The government wrangles together a ragtag team in an effort to stop him: a history professor (Abigail Spencer), a scientist (Malcolm Barrett), and a soldier (Matt Lanter), who use the time machine's prototype to try and prevent the fugitive from altering the past. (Oct. 3, 10 p.m. ET on NBC)

Advertisement
4 of 13 Bettina Strauss/The CW

Frequency

Inspired by the 2000 film of the same name, Frequency follows Detective Raimy Sullivan (Peyton List), who finds an old ham radio in her garage and uses it to communicate with her late father, who's still in 1996. Raimy knows her father will be killed around that same time, so she warns him and it changes history forever. Of course, keeping him alive has its consequences. (Oct. 5, 9 p.m. ET on CW)

Advertisement
5 of 13 Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Divorce

Sarah Jessica Parker returns to HBO in this comedy about a couple on the brink of divorce. She plays Frances, a woman who reassesses her life, only to realize that it's much harder to make a fresh start than she thought. Thomas Haden Church, Molly Shannon, and Tracy Letts also star. (Oct. 9, 10 p.m. ET on HBO)

Advertisement
6 of 13 John P. Fleenor/HBO

Insecure

This comedy series co-created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore is about the friendship of two black women and the uncomfortable (and sometimes crazy) shenanigans they get in. Rae stars in the series alongside Yvonne Orji. (Oct. 9, 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO)

Advertisement
7 of 13 Melissa Jordan/Freeform

Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?

We've missed former Bachelor Ben Higgins and his fiancée Lauren Bushnell! Lucky for us, the duo has their own spinoff set to debut on Freeform. What happens after the final rose is handed out? We're about to find out! (Oct. 11, 8 p.m. ET on Freeform)

Advertisement
8 of 13 Scott Garfield/Netflix

Mascots

Christopher Guest, creator of Best in Show, takes on the world of mascots in this hilarious Netflix TV movie. The mockumentary follows sports mascots, from fluffy animals to oversized fists, as they compete for the World Mascot Association championship. Jane Lynch, Parker Posey, Jennifer Coolidge, Chris O'Dowd, Ed Begley Jr., Fred Willard, and more star alongside Guest. (Oct. 13 on Netflix)

Advertisement
9 of 13 Carol Segal/Netflix

Haters Back Off

Youtube sensation Miranda Sings (Colleen Ballinger) is headed to Netflix with an original series inspired by her hilarious channel. In the series, Miranda quickly learns that "fame" comes with one very important thing: haters. (Oct. 14, all episodes on Netflix)

Advertisement
10 of 13 Steve Wilkie/FOX

Rocky Horror Picture Show

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fox will air a two-hour original special to honor the 1975 cult classic. This reimagined version will follow the same format as the film, with Laverne Cox playing Frank-N-Furter, the scantily-clad mad scientist who holds a Transylvanian science convention to show off Rocky Horror (played by Staz Nair), a muscley specimen created for Frank's pleasure. Along with Cox and Nair, Victoria Justice plays Janet, Ryan McCartan plays Brad, Christina Milian plays Magenta, Reeve Carney plays Riff-Raff, and Adam Lambert plays Eddie. And don't you worry—Tim Curry is set to make an appearance as well! (Oct. 20, 8 p.m. ET on FOX)

Advertisement
11 of 13 David Dettmann/Netflix

Black Mirror

Netflix will air the third season of this British anthology thriller that explores how technology affects humanity. Each episode is a self-contained story with its own cast—think Twilight Zone for the Snapchat generation. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mackenzie Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard, Alice Eve, and James Norton make appearances in the series. (Oct. 21, all episodes on Netflix)

Advertisement
12 of 13 Bill Inoshita/CBS

Pure Genius

This new take on a medical drama centers on a young Silicon Valley billionaire who runs a technologically advanced hospital that focuses their treatment on rare medical mysteries at no cost to the patient. He assembles a group of genius doctors and cutting-edge, state-of-the-art equipment to help the cause, but it's his own secret illness that's fueling the fire. Dermot Mulroney, Augustus Prew, and Odette Annable star. (Oct. 27, 10 p.m. ET on CBS)

Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy Amazon Prime Video 

Good Girls Revolt

The series set in a 1969 newsroom centers around a group of women who work for News of the Week and ask to be treated as fairly as their male counterparts. Their simple, yet revolutionary request sparks change not only in their own lives, but across their generation. Anna Camp, Genevieve Angelson, Joy Bryant, and Erin Darke star. Grace Gummar recurs in the series as Nora Ephron. (Oct. 28 on Amazon)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!