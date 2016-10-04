13 TV Shows to Watch in October

With fall TV underway, our DVRs are gradually filling up with new primetime content. No more summer reruns—phew! September kicked off with a killer schedule of newbies—like Atlanta, This is Us, and Luke Cage—and October promises to deliver even more new series worth checking out.

There are returning favorites, too, with the CW launching its full schedule this month, including The Flash on Oct. 4, Arrow on Oct. 5, Supergirl on Oct. 6, Legends of Tomorrow on Oct. 13, and Jane the Virgin on Oct. 17. While you're at it, pencil in some screen time for the presidential debates on both Oct. 9 and 19.

Is your TV schedule full yet? If not, we highly recommend tuning in to these new series below. From HBO’s newest originals (Westworld, Divorce, and Insecure) to Freeform’s Ben and Lauren (our favorite Bachelor couple, let's be honest), October’s lineup is not to be missed. Check them out below!