13 New TV Shows You Need to Watch This Fall

Paul Schiraldi
Janelle Grodsky
Sep 01, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Although we're sad to see summer go (bye sunshine, vacations, and Bachelor in Paradise), we can't wait for all the autumn activities we're about to partake in, like going back to school, watching the leaves change, and most importantly, diving into the fall TV schedule. Let's be honest, couch = happy place.

We can't wait for our favorite returning programs to make a comeback (This is Us, Stranger Things, and Curb Your Enthusiasm to name a few), we're even more excited for the new shows to roll out. We've sifted through the newbies to bring you a list of the very best ones to add to your queue. 

RELATED: 9 Shows to Fill the Game of Thrones-Shaped Hole in Your Life

Scroll down to see all 13. 

1 of 13 Paul Schiraldi

The Deuce

What’s better than James Franco? Two James Francos! He plays twin brothers in this new HBO series chronicling the legalization and boom of the porn industry in 1970s and 1980s New York City. Maggie Gyllenhaal also stars. (Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO)

Advertisement
2 of 13 Jan Thijs © 2017 CBS Interactive

Star Trek: Discovery

50 years after the original Star Trek debuted, the series returns with a new set of characters and a new mission. It takes place about a decade before the original and focuses on the ship’s first officer (Sonequa Martin-Green). The cast also includes Jason Isaacs, Michelle Yeoh, and Rainn Wilson. (Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30pm on CBS, all subsequent episodes will stream on CBS ALL ACCESS)

3 of 13 Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The Brave

This military drama follows analysts at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) who send out an elite group of undercover operatives on dangerous missions all over the world. Mike Vogel and Anne Heche star. (Monday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC)

Advertisement
4 of 13 Justin Lubin/NBC

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

What’s the fall TV season without a true crime drama? This one follows the highly publicized trial of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996. Edie Falco will play defense attorney Leslie Abramson. Josh Charles, Julianne Nicholson, Heather Graham, and Anthony Edwards also star. (Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC)

Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy Sundance TV

Liar

Starring Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) and Ioan Gruffudd, this six-part psychological thriller hails from the creators of The Missing and has a similarly dark vibe. It follows a teacher and a renowned surgeon, who go on a seemingly innocent date that quickly goes south. When volatile accusations start flying, both of their lives upend. Between lies and deep secrets, what really happened between the two? You'll find out by the end of the season! (Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET)

Advertisement
6 of 13 Chris Haston/NBC

Will & Grace

We’ve missed the fabulous foursome! Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes will reprise their roles after nine years off-air for 16 new episodes of NBC's hit comedy sitcom. (Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC)

Advertisement
7 of 13 ABC/Eric McCandless

Ten Days in the Valley

Kyra Sedgwick stars in this ten-episode thriller as an overworked television producer whose life implodes when her daughter goes missing. Much like the plot lines on the police TV show she works for, the case is a mystery and she must wade through secrets and lies to help bring her daughter back. Erika Christensen, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje also star. (Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC)

Advertisement
8 of 13 Kevin Estrada/FOX

Ghosted

This supernatural comedy (yes, we said comedy) stars funnymen Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, who are paired up by a secret department of the government to investigate paranormal activity in Los Angeles. (Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX)

Advertisement
9 of 13 Ryan Green/FOX

The Gifted

FOX has joined the superhero bandwagon with this new Marvel series about a suburban family whose lives change when they realize their children have supernatural powers. Forced to run from the government, they find an underground network of mutants who help them survive. (Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX)

Advertisement
10 of 13 ABC/Tony Rivetti

The Mayor

When a young, aspiring rapper runs for mayor of his hometown as a publicity stunt, he unexpectedly wins the race. Now, he must shift gears and actually perform his mayoral duties. Brandon Michael Hall, Lea Michele, and Yvette Nicole Brown star. (Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

Advertisement
11 of 13 Mark Hill/The CW

Dynasty

The popular 1980s primetime soap will reboot on the CW this fall thanks to Gossip Girl creators Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz. The new version will still follow two of America’s wealthiest families, but this time set in Atlanta. Grant Show, Nathalie Kelley, Elizabeth Gillies, and James Mackay star. (Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CW)

Advertisement
12 of 13 Jan Thijs/Netflix

Alias Grace

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale, you’re in luck. Another Margaret Atwood adaptation is coming, this time on Netflix in a six-episode miniseries. It centers on convicted murderer Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon), a poor Irish immigrant servant in 1840s Canada, who was convicted of brutally murdering her employer, his housekeeper, and his lover. Anna Paquin, Kerr Logan, and Zachary Levi also star. (Friday, Nov. 3, all episodes on Netflix)

Advertisement
13 of 13 Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Godless

This seven-part Western from Academy Award-winning Steven Soderbergh takes place in La Belle, New Mexico, a remote mining town governed by women. It follows a notorious gang of outlaws on a revenge mission to find Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), who betrayed them. While Roy hides out with an outcast widower (Michelle Dockery), the gang heads for La Belle to seek him out and wreak havoc. (Wednesday, Nov. 22, all episodes on Netflix)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!