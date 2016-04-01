11 TV Shows and Specials to Watch in April 2016

This month will take you on an emotional roller coaster—at least when it comes to your TV viewing habits. While a rush of spring finales will have you bidding adieu to some of your favorite shows until next season (Billions, Broad City, and Girls among them), others return to cheer you up with all new action-packed episodes. Look out for sophomore seasons of Outlander, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Fear the Walking Dead, in addition to the return of must-watches like Game of Thrones, Veep, and Inside Amy Schumer. And, of course, there are brand new series and specials to spice up your DVR schedule in between. Scroll down to see 11 of this month’s TV highlights.

RELATED: 9 New TV Shows to Watch in March 2016