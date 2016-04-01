11 TV Shows and Specials to Watch in April 2016

HBO
Samantha Simon
Apr 01, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

This month will take you on an emotional roller coaster—at least when it comes to your TV viewing habits. While a rush of spring finales will have you bidding adieu to some of your favorite shows until next season (Billions, Broad City, and Girls among them), others return to cheer you up with all new action-packed episodes. Look out for sophomore seasons of Outlander, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Fear the Walking Dead, in addition to the return of must-watches like Game of Thrones, Veep, and Inside Amy Schumer. And, of course, there are brand new series and specials to spice up your DVR schedule in between. Scroll down to see 11 of this month’s TV highlights.

1 of 11 Greg Gayne/Netflix

The Ranch

Kelso and Hyde, is that you?! Much to the delight ofThat ‘70s Show fans, Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson are sharing a screen once again—but they’ve officially left Eric Foreman’s basement in Wisconsin behind. This time, the duo star as brothers who live and work on their family’s Colorado ranch in the family comedy. (Stream the first 10 episodes on April 1 on Netflix)

2 of 11 Courtesy

Powerpuff Girls

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are back! In yet another exciting reunion, the beloved superhero sisters from the original cartoon—which ran from 1998 until 2005—are delivering fresh episodes for a new generation (and loyal past fans) to enjoy. The original voice actors of the trio have been replaced—but you’d better believe that Townsville still feels like home. (April 4 at 6 p.m. ET on Cartoon Network)

3 of 11 Ray Mickshaw/ FOX

American Idol’s Series Finale

American Idol is finally coming to an end. After 15 seasons, countless auditions, and 11 official judges over the course of its run, it’s time for the singing competition’s fans to submit their final vote. Of course, the show that introduced the nation to Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, and Carrie Underwood (plus, Ryan Seacrest, of course) will be going out with a bang. Its three-night goodbye includes a 90-minute retrospective on April 5, followed by a two-part finale special on April 6 and 7 that will feature performances by alums, including Hudson, Clarkson, and Underwood. (April 5 to April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox)

4 of 11 HBO

Nothing Left Unsaid: Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt

Gloria Vanderbilt has lived quite a colorful life in her 92 years—and who better to sit down with the legendary heiress for a tell-all interview than her son, Anderson Cooper? In this revealing documentary, the journalist does a deep dive into his mother’s past, beginning with her controversial childhood (she was the subject of a very public 1930s custody battle) and working his way up to Vanderbilt’s whirlwind affairs, failed marriages, and her eldest son’s suicide in 1988. It’s a truly fascinating and emotional journey in which Cooper learns truths about his family—and you won’t want to look away. (April 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO)

5 of 11 thegirlfriendexperience.starz/facebook

The Girlfriend Experience

Based on Steven Soderbergh’s 2009 film of the same name, the drama’s 13-episode first season stars Riley Keough as Christine Reade, a law school student and intern by day who soon finds herself immersed in the high-end escort business. Keough’s character seems unfazed as she begins to trade sex for a lavish lifestyle courtesy of rich middle-aged men—and it’s her “unapologetic” nature that Keough finds most admirable. “She’s sure of herself, and she’s sure of her morals—even if they’re wrong to some people,” Keough told InStyle at the show’s New York City premiere. (April 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz)

6 of 11 Courtesy

The Detour

A family road trip hits one speed bump after another in the comedy created by IRL funny couple Jason Jones and Samantha Bee. Based on their own past experiences, the show follows husband-and-wife duo Nate (played by Jones) and Robin (Natalie Zea) as they embark on a disastrous—yet family bonding-filled—vacation with their kids. (April 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TBS)

7 of 11 Bob Mahoney/NBC

Game of Silence

Secrets have a way of coming back to haunt a group of five former BFFs in the drama, which is based on a Turkish series of the same title. At the story’s forefront is Jackson Brooks (played by David Lyons), a successful soon-to-be-married lawyer who risks losing everything if details of a 25-year-old scandal are suddenly exposed when his friends come back into his life and seek to right the wrongs of their teenage years. (April 12 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC)

8 of 11 HBO

Confirmation

Kerry Washington, Greg Kinnear, and Jennifer Hudson star in the dramatized retelling of Judge Clarence Thomas’s controversial Supreme Court nomination hearings in 1991. Washington plays Anita Hill, the college professor who accused Thomas of sexual harassment and became the center of a national political scandal that went on to make history. (April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO)

9 of 11 Courtesy

Containment

If you were hoping to add a new dystopian drama to your TV schedule, look no further. Based on the Belgian series Cordon, this 13-episode miniseries follows a deadly epidemic and its subsequent quarantine in Atlanta, Ga. No one is allowed in or out—and those who remain within the city are forced to learn how to survive. (April 19 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW)

10 of 11 Des Willie//The Ink Factory/AMC

The Night Manager

Tom Hiddleston plays a former soldier who’s now working as a hotel manager in this six-part miniseries, which is based on John le Carré’s 1993 spy novel. Hiddleston’s character, Jonathan Pine, is determined to destroy Richard Roper, an international arms dealer played by the one and only Dr. House, Hugh Laurie. Pine gets easy access to Roper’s crew when he’s suddenly recruited by a British intelligence official—but he has to get his hands dirty in order to save the day. (April 19 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC)

11 of 11 HBO (3)

The Return of HBO's Sunday Night Lineup

It's time to head back to Westeros, San Franscisco, and Washington D.C.—all in one night, and in that order. HBO's can't-miss Sunday night TV trio of Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley, and Veep return with brand-new episodes, something that we're pretty sure even the Lannisters and Starks would agree is exciting. (April 24 starting at 9 p.m. ET on HBO)

